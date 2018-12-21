Menu
Jess Eva has landed a sweet radio gig. Picture: Lachie Millard
News

Block star lands sweet radio gig

by Andrew Bucklow
21st Dec 2018 9:45 AM

The breakout star from this year's series of The Block has landed a plum job at Triple M amid a shake-up at the station.

Jess Eva has been announced as a co-host on Triple M Sydney's new breakfast show.

The mum of two appeared on the Channel Nine reality show with her partner Norm Hogan and they walked away with more than $209,000 despite finishing last out of the final four teams.

 

Norm Hogan and Jess Eva with their kids Matilda and Freddy. Picture: Lachie Millard
Eva will join comedian Lawrence Mooney, Gus Worland and Chris Page on the show, which will be called Moonman In The Morning.

The show will replace The Grill Team, which starred Gus Worland, Chris Page, Matty Johns and Emma Freedman.

"We can't just re-do The Grill Team. It's time to move on," Triple M Head of Content, Mike Fitzpatrick said.

"Lawrence is in career-best form and has been honing his skills in Brisbane. Gus is a much-loved part of our family and Jess has been doing breakfast radio on the Sunshine Coast for six years now, she's a star of the future."

 

Lawrence Mooney is coming to Triple M Sydney.
Gus Worland will return to Triple M next year.
The breakfast shake-up means Emma Freedman, who was a part of The Grill Team and is currently pregnant with her first baby, won't return to the morning show next year.

"With the change in direction for the show, we're talking to Emma about other opportunities within the network that better suit her," Mr Fitzpatrick said.

 

Emma Freedman is married to Charlie Rundle.
