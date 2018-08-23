Big Bang Theory is coming to an end

The Big Bang Theory will end after season 12, it’s been revealed.

The Big Bang Theory will end after season 12, it’s been revealed.

THE Big Bang Theory will air its final episode within the next year, it's been revealed.

The US sitcom is the longest-running multicamera comedy in history, already clocking up 279 episodes.

A joint statement released by Warner Bros. Television, CBS and Chuck Lorre Productions said: "We are forever grateful to our fans for their support of The Big Bang Theory during the past twelve seasons.

"We, along with the cast, writers and crew, are extremely appreciative of the show's success and aim to deliver a final season, and series finale, that will bring The Big Bang Theory to an epic creative close."

“Who’s ready to retire?”

Big Bang Theory is heading into its 12th season with the cast having inked new deals last year which sources told Entertainment Weekly at the time were worth US$900,000 (A$1.2 million) per episode. It's understood the series' five original stars - Jim Parsons, Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg and Kunal Nayyar - all took pay cuts to bring newer castmates Mayim Bialik and Melissa Rauch to parity.

The series has had a very successful run. Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

The news comes only a few weeks after CBS Entertainment president Kelly Kahl told reporters that he didn't think the smash-hit comedy would end despite the cast not yet being renewed to continue.

"We don't believe it's the final year. We are in preliminary discussions to renew the show with Warner Bros.," Kahl said at the Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour when asked about the future of the series.

However, Chuck Lorre, the co-creator of The Big Bang Theory, told The Hollywood Reporter last year that he believed that season 12 could be the last for the gang of intrepid nerds.

He even acknowledged the fact that no one believed the show would even last this long when it started.

Late last year, Jim Parsons - who plays Sheldon Cooper on the show - indicated he'd be satisfied with the show ending after season 12.

"There's no way, as an actor, I'm going to feel anything other than: 'We left that all on the table.' It's been a wonderful ride. I'm fulfilled in so many ways," he told Entertainment Weekly.

The Big Bang Theory, which first premiered in 2007, has earned 52 Emmy nominations and 10 wins during its run. It ranked as TV's top sitcom up until the 2017-2018 season when the Roseanne reboot bumped the comedy to second place.

This story originally appeared in Fox News and is republished here with permission.