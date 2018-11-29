‘The best beach house in Australia’ is up for grabs

The property is located in the spectacular Whitsunday Islands region

A PRIVATE oasis in the Whitsundays is being marketed as "the best beach house in Australia", and it is easy to see why.

Called Heaven's Gate, the sprawling modern mansion sits on over 30 hectares of land (including its own mountain) that meets the sandy shores at Hideaway Bay in the Great Barrier Reef.

"This delightful hideaway has 400 metres of secluded and absolute beachfront," the realestate.com.au listing says.

"The sea is picture postcard perfect - and the clear water reflects all shades of turquoise depending on the time of day."

The house was architecturally-designed, and the current owners bought it after watching it get built.

The current owners Ian and Sissy Bishop, who watched the house being built, bought the property for $1.7 million in 2009, according to property records.

In a video promoting the property, Mr Bishop said the property sat on 75 acres, offered privacy and noted that there was no public access between the house and the beach.

"You can't buy that," he said.

Well you can, for the right price. The property is on the market by negotiation, but we are told an offer around $6 million would "entice the owners to sell".

Located at Sinclair Bay, the architecturally-designed two storey, two wing main residence and managers house is packed full of special features, and comes with a long list of impressive inclusions.

Let's start with the inclusions.

There are two spas, a tennis court, a gym, a helipad and a hangar/workshop, a boat slipway, two dirt bikes, quadbikes, a security vault, a wine cellar, cinema and heated wet edge resort-style pool.

Turning to the house itself, the first wing is home to a luxurious owners retreat with a spacious ensuite, fully equipped office and den.

In the other wing there are two master bedrooms with ensuites.

All of the living areas and bedrooms open on to verandas that run the length of the residence, and overlook the Coral Sea.

The kitchen is state-of-the-art and has a commercial ice maker and six refrigerators/freezers.

In terms of security, the property sits within a 1400 sqm walled compound which has direct access to the 10 vehicle security garage and additional staff or guest parking - perfect for a shutter-shy celebrity and their bodyguard team.

The property is also eco-friendly and self-sufficient, with power supplied from solar panels and a generator, and rainwater tanks, two bores and a private well.

Grey and waste water is automatically pumped from its own eco-septic system on to the vegetable garden.

The property is about 45 minutes from Airlie Beach Image: Tourism Whitsundays

The house, which is selling fully furnished, also comes with a stainless steel lift and security systems.

The two bedroom manager/caretaker's house is also totally self-contained.

"Heaven's Gate is just that - the entrance to heaven (on earth, at least)!" the listing says.

Turtles nest on the beach, a dugongs and whales are often seen in the bay.

Mr Bishop said to be the best beach house, it had to have privacy - "you can't be seen, you can't be heard".

The property is listed with Real Estate of Distinction agent Peter Stone.

"We have had a lot of interest … mostly from Sydney, Melbourne and overseas," he said.

"I think it would suit a celebrity or someone who needs a place they can escape to, fly in to Proserpine and then chopper in to the property.

"It is a beautiful place and could earn the new owners a substantial income when they are not there.

"It has been a wedding venue, a B&B, long term guest accommodation.

"In terms of properties in the Whitsundays, it is 10 out of 10, very special, and you can just jump in a boat and pop out to Hayman Island or Hamilton Island for lunch."

All living areas and bedrooms lead out on to verandas overlooking the Coral Sea