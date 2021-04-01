Menu
The best April Fools' pranks this year
Offbeat

by Ben Graham
1st Apr 2021 11:05 AM

After the crazy events of the past year we all need a good laugh, and many companies are trying to put a smile on our faces with their April Fools' Day pranks.

 

Here are some of the best ones so far.

Sydney Trains

Commuters making their way to work in Sydney were asked to be on the lookout for a horse running wild on the train network.

 

Subway

The sandwich giant wants us to believe they have a "coriander cookie" being launched in Aussie stores today. Pull the other one mate.

Wouldn’t want to dip that in my tea anytime soon.

Boost Juice

Boost Juice caused fury by announcing that their iconic Mango Magic smoothie would no longer be available.

Vegans were also annoyed by the post.

Deliveroo

Deliveroo tried to pull the wool over our eyes, saying they had a technological breakthrough which gives pets the ability to order food for their owners.

Deliveroo’s effort was very obvious.

 

Burger King

Overseas, Burger King announced they'd be putting everything on sourdough - even their milkshakes.

That doesn’t actually sound that bad.

 

Chobani

Chobani Australia announced the release of a chilled face mask range made with yogurt and rich in active ingredients that help naturally exfoliate and moisturise the skin.

Chobani revealed the fake products this morning.

 

Ikea

Ikea claimed it was introducing a range of outfits for dogs.

Ikea wants to make your doggo look like this absolute icon.

 

Volkswagen

Volkswagen of America "accidentally" posted a press release on its website announcing it would change its name to Voltswagen to promote its push into electric vehicles.

 

 

South Australia tourism advert

 

A racy new tourism campaign for South Australia - which invites Aussies to "go down south with your mouth" against a crimson-tinted image of a vineyard - is being met with disbelief and suspicion that it may be an April Fool's prank.

 

 

 

 

