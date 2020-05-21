The best ALDI wines under $20

There’s plenty of great-value wines at ALDI. Wine buyer Jason Bowyer shares his top ten wines to try now.

They've got a rep as the place to go for quaffably affordable wine.

And it's wine buyer Jason Bowyer's job to get the best value drops on ALDI's shelves.

Here he explains why you'll find these ten wines in ALDI stores.

(And the best bit is most cost less than $10 a bottle).

ALDI WINE BUYER JASON BOWYER'S BEST BUYS

1) VEUVE OLIVIER SPARKLING

$8.99

This is a French bubbly that has bright fresh fruit and some subtle honey toast flavours and represents excellent sparkling value. Pair with canapes or celebrate post-ISO catch ups with loved ones.

Vueve Olivier Sparkling.

2) SOUTH POINT ESTATE PINOT GRIGIO 2020

$4.99

Pinot grigio is a great alternative to sauvignon blanc. This wine is bright and fresh with crunchy fresh pear and citrus fruits and is perfect for winding down at the end of the day.

It's best paired with seafood, white meats and salads.

3) LOIRE VALLEY SAUVIGNON BLANC 2018

$7.99

The Loire Valley in France is the true home of sauvignon blanc and a great alternative to Marlborough sauvignon. It has a lifted nose with fresh pineapple, lime, white stonefruits aromas and a touch of kiwifruit. It's juicy, pure and the wine has delicious mineral and fruit freshness.

Loire Valley sauvignon blanc 2018

La Mule Provence Rose 2018

4) A.C. BYRNE MARGARET RIVER CHARDONNAY 2019

$9.99

The Margaret River is famed for making some of the Australia's best chardonnays.

This wine is loaded with white peach, nectarine and lime mineral flavours, with a dash of oak. Perfect with almost anything from salads to creamy pastas, to seafood and white meats.

Drink now or cellar for up to five years.

5) LA MULE PROVENCE ROSÉ 2018/2019

$10.99

Produced by the famous Lurton family in France, this rosé is classically Provence in style with light wild summer fruits and light herb florals. It's crunchy, fresh and our customers just love the unbelievable value.

There are few Provence rosés that compare in quality at this price. The wine pairs best with fresh meals, like seafood or salad. Drink now or in a couple of years.

6) VINATERO MCLAREN VALE OLD VINE GRENACHE 2019

$10.99

This wine has beautiful red cherry fruits with spicy aromatics and is medium bodied.

This is a wine you can happily chill in the warmer months or drink on its own.

It goes perfectly with white meat dishes like a chicken, beetroot, avocado, fetta and barley salad. Drink now and over the next five years.

Vinatero McLaren Vale Old Vine Grenache 2019

Kaiora Bay Reserve Central Otago pinot noir

7) KAIORA BAY RESERVE CENTRAL OTAGO PINOT NOIR 2018

$14.99

It's a bright and complex wine and an absolute bargain at $15.

You will not find a better value Central Otago pinot in market.

Enjoy with anything gamy, our preference is duck.

Cellar over the next five years.

8) CORAGGIOSO SICILIAN NERO D'AVOLA DOC 2018

$5.99

Nero D'Avola is one of Italy's most exciting grape varieties and really suited to the Australian palate. Bright, fresh and medium bodied with dark cherry fruits.

At $5.99 for an Italian DOC wine, some might think ALDI is insane.

It's perfect with pizza and Italian food. We recommend 15 minutes in the fridge to get the temperature right. It's our real value pick. Drink now over the next couple of years.

Coraggioso Sicilian Nero D'Avola DOC 2018

Piedra Negra Reserva Uco Valley Malbec 2017

9) PIEDRA NEGRA RESERVA UCO VALLEY MALBEC 2017/2018

$9.99

This Malbec has structure, power and wonderful light, savoury dark black fruits on the palate with typical Argentinian earthiness that you get from good quality malbec.

Pair with red meat and cheeses. Cellar between five to 10 years.

10) BLACKSTONE PADDOCK BAROSSA SHIRAZ 2018

$17.99

Made by one of the Barossa Valley's modern day heroes, this is true power and force with balance and freshness that you want from a good Barossa shiraz.

It is dense with blackberry, dark plum and light chocolate characters. Serve with roast meats and cheeses. Cellar between five to 15 or more years.

Originally published as The best ALDI wines under $20