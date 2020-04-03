‘The beach will not go away’: Celebs back Stay Home campaign

BIG names of the Byron Shire have backed the council's calls for residents to stay home and for visitors to stay away for the time being.

The council has released a video supporting its #ByronStayHome campaign.

That campaign was launched last week after the council adopted a raft of measures to help fight the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

They urge would-be visitors to the shire to listen to the NSW Government's ban on non-essential travel.

"To be telling visitors that they should stay away is not something I thought I would ever say but it is absolutely necessary at the moment as Australian and NSW authorities try to stem the spread of COVID-19," mayor Simon Richardson said.

"We simply cannot have any increase in risk to our community, and I am hugely appreciative of the help from some of our more recognised residents in pushing out this important message.

"I urge everyone to tell their friends that Byron Shire is not open for tourists at the moment - like everywhere else we need to hunker down and protect our own, particularly our elderly residents."

In the video, comedian Jimeoin said Byron is "a nice place for a holiday, but not now".

Veteran journalist Kerry O'Brien also supported the campaign.

"Tourism is the lifeblood of Byron so it hurts us more than it hurts you for me to say this: please don't come for the holidays," he said.

"Even my own grandchildren aren't coming.

"These are tough times for us all but when it's over we'll welcome you back with open arms."

Model and actor Isabel Lucas asked people to "stay safe, stay kind and stay home".

Musician John Butler said he was meant to be playing Bluesfest on his birthday but was instead bunkered down.

Filmmaker Damon Gameau said the best advice he'd received was "to act and live right now as though you already have the virus".

Bunjalung woman Delta Kay was also featured.

"During this difficult time we ask everyone to stay home," she said.

"Please do the right thing, stay at home, look after your family, and stay safe.

Comedian Akmal Saleh stressed Byron Bay isn't going anywhere.

"The beach will not go away, the virus cannot affect the lighthouse," he said.

Also featured on the video are TV hosts Shelley Craft and Mel Symons, Nat Bassingthwaighte, Spell co-founder Lizzy Abegg, Bunny Rackett, Grinspoon's Patrick Denver, musician Bobby Alu, interior stylist Jason Grant, Darren Robertson from Three Blue Ducks and Lisa Messenger from Collective Hub.

The State Government this week issued a public health order that people must not leave their homes without a reasonable excuse like food shopping, work, exercise or going to a medical appointment.