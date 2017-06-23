The Bay line up to Bangalow

BYRON had to deal with a last-gasp loss against Ballina 26-25 last weekend's Far North Coast Rugby match with a conversion kick going astray right on the final whistle.

"To lose the game on the last kick of the game definitely was bad luck after I think we played better both in attack and defence,” said co-captain Craig Wallace.

Ballina winger Rick Randell grabbed a double and Byron played the final 20 minutes without Wallace after he was yellow-carded twice.

"I showed a lack of discipline in getting sent off,” he said.

"The loss has made us all the more keen to win in this Saturday's match up against our local rivals Bangalow at the Rec Grounds in Byron Bay.

"They are on form at the moment after their win over last years premiers on the weekend.

"Bangalow have several players we have to watch including Ottie Fifita and Chris Bleakley but really the whole team is dangerous on any given day.”

Sandcrabs kick off at 1.30pm and first grade at 3pm.