Baby names banned in Australia

The baby names that are banned in parts of Australia. Picture: iStock

EARLIER this week, former Home and Away actor Tessa James and husband Nate Myles' finally revealed the name of their baby, who was born in February.

The new parents - who wanted to call their son a name that is on the Australian governments list of banned names - were forced to tweak the spelling to get around the rules.

The proud parents named their bub Saynt, a choice that's reminiscent of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's son Saint, the Daily Telegraph reports.

But unlike Saint West, Saynt Myles will spell his name with a "Y" instead of an "I", as the name Saint can't be officially registered with NSW Births Deaths and Marriage, according to the newspaper.

Nate Myles and Tessa James named their son Saynt. Picture: @natemyles/Instagram

In a statement emailed to news.com.au by both the NSW and Queensland Registry of Births, Deaths and Marriages, they do not keep a list of banned baby names, however, there is a convention that is required during the Birth Registration and a name will not be registered if they:

• are obscene or offensive

• could not practically be established by repute or usage because they are unreasonably long, or consist of symbols without phonetic significance in the English language

• are not in English alphabetical characters or include diacritical marks eg é ñ ø

• Include brackets or slashes.

An example of an obscene name could be a swear word. An example of a long name which might be problematic could be - supercalifragilisticexpialidocious.

Names cannot be used to confer a title, for example, Princess Mary of Sydney.

The reason for most of these bans is simple - they resemble official ranks or titles recognised in Australia. To be called Prince you need to be an actual monarch (or at least wear lots of purple).

According to the state of Victoria's Births, Deaths and Marriages official website, there are some names that are classed as prohibited. The website says that because of the important role names play in people's lives, some are prohibited if they cannot reasonably be used by the community and/or on legal identity documents. The names that make it on to this list are either, obscene or offensive, can't be established by repute or usage or are contrary to the public interest.

Here's are names currently banned in Victoria. The list was released in 2017 following a spate of unusual baby names, which also prompted an educational campaign for expecting parents.

1. Admiral

2. Anzac

3. Australia

4. Baron

5. Bishop

6. Brigadier

7. Brother

8. Cadet

9. Captain

10. Chief

11. Christ

12. Commodore

13. Constable

14. Corporal

15. Dame

16. Duke

17. Emperor

18. Father

19. General

20. God

21. Honour

22. Judge

When it comes to baby names, a few haven’t made the cut legally. Picture: iStock

23. Justice

24. King

25. Lady

26. Lieutenant

27. Lord

28. Madam

29. Majesty

30. Major

31. Messiah

32. Minister

33. Mister

34. Officer

35. Premier

36. President

37. Prime Minister

38. Prince

39. Princess

40. Queen

41. Saint

42. Satan

43. Seaman

44. Sergeant

45. Sir

46. Sister