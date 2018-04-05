Will there be another Gilmore Girls reboot?

LAUREN Graham thinks we've said goodbye to the Gilmore Girls for real this time.

"I feel very satisfied. This always felt like a special, a limited series," Graham, who played Lorelai Gilmore on the beloved series, said of the four-episode Netflix revival.

"I do think that's where it ends."

Graham, who was being interviewed for the promotion of her newest book, In Conclusion, Don't Worry About It, said that getting the chance to return to Stars Hollow was "probably the best feeling I'll ever have as an actor".

The revival wasn't easy to make, though. The loss of Edward Herrmann, who played patriarch Richard Gilmore in the show's original run, blanketed the set. For Graham, the loss of her mother, who died in 2005, broke through in scenes where Lorelai was discussing Richard's passing.

"It was such a strange combination of a piece of material and a person I loved and lost," said Graham, 51, according to Page Six.

"It all gets mixed up. And I want to honour his memory."

Graham continued: "Something about that Netflix show was about my mom for me … I just felt her presence and I felt that loss through those characters and stories."

Following her original stint as Lorelai, Graham moved on to Parenthood, where she met her boyfriend of more than eight years, Six Feet Under star Peter Krause, and became friends with her on-screen daughter, Mae Whitman, who moderated the event.

That’s it for the Gilmore Girls. Picture: Netflix

Thanks to the way both shows handle familial drama, Parenthood is oftentimes seen as the precursor to This Is Us, a distinction both Graham and Whitman poke fun at and agree with.

"Have fun at the Emmys! We paved the way," Whitman, 29, quipped.

The duo eventually discussed Graham's third book, which follows her novel, Someday, Someday Maybe, and Talking as Fast as I Can, a book of essays.

A self-described "alternative to Dr. Seuss," Graham's latest is a modified version of a graduation speech she gave after her dad signed her up for the gig without telling her.

"When I have stresses and pain and fear I can text you and get the wealth of knowledge. This [book] felt like you talking," Whitman praised.

Graham, who shared that writing is "much harder" than acting, said an alternate title for the book of inspiration would be Don't Be Afraid to Suck.

"Almost nothing I've ever done did I ever have the confidence to do," Graham admitted.

"I didn't have confidence, I just had drive. If you wait for your self-esteem to catch up, you'll never get anything done."

This article was edited and republished from the New York Post with permission.