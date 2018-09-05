PM announces retirement age backflip

A BELLIGERENT Karl Stefanovic has grilled Prime Minister Scott Morrison, accusing him of having "no control" over the Liberal Party.

Mr Morrison fronted up for back-to-back interviews on Sunrise and Today this morning, and could easily have become complacent after coasting through his Channel 7 appearance.

#BREAKING: Scott Morrison has announced the Coalition will no longer be raising the pension age to 70. #9Today pic.twitter.com/eTn0BuEaeC — The Today Show (@TheTodayShow) September 4, 2018

Then, a couple of minutes later, Karl started on him.

"You are the boss but you have little or no control over the party. You couldn't save the Prime Minister and then you became the Prime Minister. Your party is an absolute dog's breakfast," the Today host said.

"I know that. The curtain has come down on that. A new generation of Liberal leadership is in place," Mr Morrison responded.

"Australians want us to be less focused on what we care about and how we feel. We have got to get over that very quickly. I put the ministry in place in record time and we were on and about the business of government straight away."

"Grab the Selleys and plug the leaks and you might have a chance. There is a leak every day," Karl shot back.

"If you can't control the leaks you might as well be captain of the Titanic."

As he kept pressing, Mr Morrison eventually felt compelled to push back, declaring the suggestion he wasn't in control of the party "rubbish".

Once that initial confrontation was out of the way, Nine presented Mr Morrison with questions from its viewers, one of whom asked the Prime Minister about his government's plans to raise the retirement age to 70.

Mr Morrison took the chance to announce a surprise reversal of the policy.

"Look I was going to say this next week but I may as well say it here Karl. I've already consulted my colleagues on that, and next week Cabinet will be ratifying a decision to reverse taking the retirement age to 70. It will remain at 67, which is what Labor increased it to," Mr Morrison said.

"I don't think we need that measure any longer when it comes to raising the pension age."

Another viewer asked Mr Morrison why he doesn't send his children to public school.

"Well, I went to public schools. I went to Clovelley Primary School and then to Sydney Boys High School," the PM replied.

"My kids were going to a public school but I wanted them to go to a Christian school. Faith is important to us as a family. That's a choice we made as a family.

"I don't have any issues with the quality of public education but I wanted my kids to go to a Christian school. That's a choice, if every Australian would like to make, they should be able to make."

Earlier, Sunrise also confronted Mr Morrison with questions from its viewers. He was asked to address the "ever-widening gap" between wages and the cost of living.

"I am the Prime Minister for getting power prices down," he said., flagging plans to set a standard price, ensure companies "are not taking advantage", and drive more investment in "clean power generation".

"We are going to get on with it and get prices down.

"In terms of getting wages, you've got to do that by growing the economy and making sure it is strong. You can't get a wage rise with a business that is not making a profit or an economy that is weak."