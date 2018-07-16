That's a wrap - versatile dress suits most body shapes

Once every so often a classic fashion item resurfaces and we're left wondering where it was hiding this whole time.

Among timeless pieces including pencil skirts, high-waisted denim shorts, camisole tops and black pumps, there comes a new staple that's effortlessly chic, eternal and flattering.

I give you - the wrap dress.

Gold Coast designer Isabelle Quinn says the wrap dress is versatile and instantly creates an hourglass figure on most body types, while gently resting around the corners of knees and shoulders.

"They're an easy dress because they can fit a lot of body shapes, you can tie it tighter, tie it looser, you can also wear them open,” Isabelle says.

"Because of the wrap feature, you can really bring in your waist. They're just fun.”

The secret to the wrap dress is it fits and falls where it needs to - it hangs relaxed around the shoulders and chest, while drawing in at the stomach and flowing off again on the legs.

There are variations in the sleeve and skirt length, allowing wearers to cover up what they're not confident showing off, while still maintaining an element of graceful poise.

Byron Bay label Auguste recently released a new collection called Grace, with a number of items playing on the elegant wrap look.

Collaborating with Australian model and actor Gemma Ward, Auguste says the campaign is inspired by women looking to achieve natural style.

Isabelle says the wrap dress can be worn casual or sophisticated, depending on your accessories and footwear.

"You can wear the wrap dress in winter with a pair of boots, or dress it up with heels,” Isabelle says.

"Or you could do jeans and a top and wear it open, even do the ties at the back if you want to wear it more casual with a little coat.”

1. Auguste Gardenia Goldie Wrap Maxi Dress Charcoal $185

2. Isabelle Quinn Theiry Wrap Dress Short $260

3. Auguste Celestial Grace Frill Mini Dress Red $220