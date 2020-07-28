That was quick! Lovesick celebs who move on from splitsville fast

Even if you’re rich and famous, the path to true love isn’t always easy.

Even if you're rich and famous, the path to finding true love is not always simple. There are a number of high profile Australians who have been in very public relationships, only to break up and then move on quickly to new partners!

Here is our list of the most intriguing ones.

Clarke with Pip Edwards at Sydney Airport after a recent holiday in Noosa. Picture: Matrix

■MICHAEL CLARKE, KYLY CLARKE & PIP EDWARDS

The former Australian cricket captain announced the end of his seven year marriage to wife Kyly, who he originally went to high school with, in February.

In a statement, Clarke's said they've been "living apart for some time" before they officially announced the separation.

That same month Clarke was linked with P.E. Nations founder Pip Edwards after he was seen leaving her home. Edwards quickly shut down the rumours, telling The Daily Telegraph there was a "business association" between them.

Kyly and Michael Clarke were married for seven years. Picture: KylyClarke/Instagram

However in June, Clarke, who shares a daughter Kelsey-Lee with Kyly, confirmed he was dating Edwards, who is mother to 13-year-old Justice.

Since then the two have made no secret of their romance and recently returned from a romantic holiday in Noosa.

Stefanovic met Jasmine Yarbrough on a friend’s boat in Sydney. Picture: Instagram

■KARL STEFANOVIC, CASSANDRA THORBURN & JASMINE YARBROUGH

The Today Host and his journalist wife Cassandra Thorburn announced their separation after 21-years and three children in June 2016.

Five months after their very public divorce, Stefanovic met Jasmine Yarbrough on a friend's boat in Sydney. Yarbrough and Stefanovic wed in December 2018 and welcomed daughter Harper in May this year.

Stefanovic with former wife Cassandra Thorburn at 2011 Logies.

Meanwhile, back in October 2017, Thornburn told Woman's Day her ex-husband was dead to her. "The children still have a father, but I don't have a husband. He really is dead to me and no, we won't ever be friends.

Proposal... . Bachelo Blake Garvey and Sam Frost on reality TV set.

■BLAKE GARVEY, SAM FROST & LOUISE PILLIDGE

While Pillidge and Garvey are no longer together, this intertwined relationship saga in 2014 set the tone for reality television love triangles to come.

Pillidge and Blake Garvey at charity event.

The Bachelor, Garvey, proposed to Frost on the reality dating series before dumping her the day after the finale aired so he could start up a relationship with second runner-up Pillidge.

Nadia and Jimmy Bartel pictured on her Instagram account last year.

■JIMMY BARTEL, NADIA BARTEL & LAUREN MAND

In August last year it was announced that one of the AFL's most high profile couples, Jimmy and Nadia Bartel had ended their five year marriage. They share two children together, Aston and Henley.

Jimmy Bartel and Lauren Mand. Picture: Instagram

Jimmy was then first spotted with now girlfriend Lauren Mand in Sydney at the end of that month. Mand, who is originally from Melbourne, moved back from London when the two confirmed their relationship.

Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter were seen kissing a day after her split from Hemsworth. Picture: Instagram

■LIAM HEMSWORTH, MILEY CYRUS & KAITLYNN CARTER

It was the most high profile split of 2019: Hemsworth and Cyrus calling it quits after less than a year of marriage. The news broke the couple had ended their 10-year on again, off again relationship in August saying "ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals they have decided this is what's best while they both focus on themselves and careers."

Cyrus with Liam Hemsworth. Picture: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Days after the statement was released, Cyrus was spotted locking lips in Italy with The Hills: New Beginnings star Kaitlynn Carter. While Carter was by Cyrus' side at 2019 MTV VMA's and attended NY Fashion Week, it's believed that by the end of September the relationship was over.

Cyrus is now dating singer Cody Simpson while Hemsworth has moved on to model Gabriella Brooks.

Miller with ex-fiance Tyson Mullane at Melbourne Cup. Picture: Scott Barbour/Getty Images

■PIA MILLER, TYSON MULLANE & PATRICK WHITESELL

The Home And Away star got engaged to film producer Tyson Mullane in November 2017 after two years of dating. However by April 2019 the relationship was over. Although the two never confirmed the split, they unfollowed each other on social media.

The mother-of-two then sparked romance rumours with American talent agent Patrick Whitesell in May, holidaying in Mexico where Whitesell has a home. She then appeared to confirm their relationship in June with a series of Instagram posts of them together in Paris.

Miller with Whitesell at Rod Laver Arena this year. Picture: Fiona Hamilton/Tennis Australia

Before he dated Miller, Whitesell was married to actor and TV host Lauren Sanchez, however, filed for divorce when it was revealed she'd had an affair with the world's richest man Amazon boss Jeff Bezos.

As co-CEO of talent agency WME, Whitesell looks after clients like Matt Damon and Hugh Jackman.

