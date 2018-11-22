That little ray of giving

THIS Christmas, Ray White Real Estate will continue its popular tradition of giving with the return of A little ray of giving beginning in December.

The campaign will see Ray White Byron Bay partner with Companion Animals Welfare Inc. (CAWI) to help rescue animals this festive season.

"We are calling on the local community to embrace the giving season and dig deep for this fantastic cause,” said Ray White Byron Bay principal David Gordon.

"CAWI aims specifically to provide care and find homes for unwanted or surrendered animals, rehabilitate orphaned, sick or injured animals without owners, and promotes responsible pet ownership and provides information to the general public on the welfare and prevention of cruelty to animals.

"This is the sixth year Ray White have run A little Ray of giving and we want 2018 to be our biggest year yet.

"When you see our Christmas tree go up, we urge everyone who is able to bring in a gift like pet treats, animal beds, dog toys or a cash donation) to support this wonderful local charity,” said Mr Gordon.

Mr Gordon said the gift drive is a way to give back to a wonderful local charity who have been active for more than 15 years in our community.

"All you need to do is wrap up your doggy present and drop it under the tree into our office reception,” said Mr Gordon.

"Just a small donation can make a huge difference to charities at this time of year.”

Ray White Byron Bay located at 15 Fletcher Street, Byron Bay.

Their special giving tree, in their front office will be collecting gifts and cash donations from December 1. Ray White has run this initiative across Australia and New Zealand since 2012.

Last year more than 300 offices across Australia and New Zealand helped collected 30,000 gifts for charities.

For more information on the initiative please contact April Nicolson, Ray White Byron Bay on 0266856222.