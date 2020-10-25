Tex Perkins will take the Man in Black to Bluesfest 2021

TEX Perkins and Garret Kato are Northern Rivers-based musicians, part of the latest eight names of artists confirmed for Bluesfest 2021.

This is the full list announced by organisers:

• Tex Perkins, The Man in Black show:

Tex Perkins and Rachael Tidd in The Man In Black: The Johnny Cash Story

Perkins' affinity with Johnny Cash started in his earliest band and is an enthusiasm he hasn't relinquished. After fronting The Cruel Sea, Beasts of Bourbon and touring with Tex, Don and Charlie and The Dark Horses, Perkins has had an incredible and varied music career. The Man In Black won Tex and his crew a Helpmann Award for Best Contemporary Australian Concert.

• Garret Katto:

Garrett Kato.

The Byron Shire-based, Canadian-born artist is another artist that has gone from busking in Jonson St to finding music success here and overseas.

Kato went from busking and living out of a backpack to tallying over 45 million worldwide streams and performing sold-out shows alongside Damien Rice and Ziggy Alberts. He landed a sync in Hollywood blockbuster 'Bad Moms' and his single 'Take It Slowly' has surpassed 13 million Spotify streams.

He just released the song I See You, from his upcoming album Hemispheres.

• Vika and Linda Bull:

Singing sisters Vika and Linda Bull. Aaron Francis

After three classic albums with The Black Sorrows, Vika & Linda have released six studio albums, two live albums and a chart-topping anthology. While still celebrating the recent release of their first ever best-of collection - and first ARIA #1- Akilotoa (Anthology 1996-2004), Vika & Linda wasted no time in following up with an inspired album of gospel songs titled Sunday (The Gospel According To Iso). The album was borne out of their Sunday Sing Song livestreams on social media during lockdown, and pays tribute to gospel pioneers including Sister Rosetta Tharpe and Mahalia Jackson. These are songs about survival, compassion and redemption.

• Josh Teskey and Ash Grunwald:

Josh Teskey and Ash Grunwald have teamed up for Push The Blues Away. The album, out Friday, November 13, was born out of a mutual love for the blues.

Josh Teskey (lead singer The Teskey Bros) and Ash Grunwald have teamed up for Push The Blues Away, out Friday November 13. This is album born out of a mutual love for the blues and a genuine appreciation for each other's talents.

Recorded entirely live and straight to tape, with their only percussion consisting of gospel-inspired hand claps and stomps, the pair laid down seven original tunes, some penned by Josh, some by Ash, along with two classic Blues covers, Son House's Preachin' Blues and the song that kickstarted the whole project, The Sky Is Crying.

To help them achieve this vision, they enlisted the help of Josh's brother, Teskey Brothers' guitarist, vocalist and Grammy-nominated engineer, Sam Teskey on production duty.

• Ocean Alley:

Ocean Alley – Picture: Bossy Music

Sydney band Ocean Alley released their third LP Lonely Diamond in June, debuting at #3 on the ARIA Album Chart. It follows the success of their second full-length Chiaroscuro in 2018 which propelled the band into national prominence, culminating with their ARIA-nominated, double platinum-selling single Confidence taking out #1 in triple j's Hottest 100 of 2018.

• John Williamson:

John Williamson.

In 2021, Australian music icon John Williamson will celebrate his 51st anniversary in the entertainment industry, embarking on The Winding Back tour, which will foresee him closing the book on his regular touring.

From boabs to billabongs and snowy mountains to sandy beaches, the Mallee-born songwriter's 52 albums - including 20 original studio albums.

With his honours including the ARIA Hall of Fame, an Order of Australia, 28 Golden Guitar Awards, Australian Roll of Renown induction, not to mention over five million albums sold, it's hard to begrudge the 75-year-old a less hectic schedule. First though, there's a 51st anniversary to celebrate.

• Jon Stevens:

Jon Stevens.

In 2018, a co-founding member of INXS, Andrew Farriss, surprised Jon Stevens by entering the band room after not seeing each other in 15 years, to tell Stevens he should add more INXS songs to the set list.

Jon was on The Best of Jon Stevens Tour, reflecting on his 40-year career, performing songs from Noiseworks, Jesus Christ Superstar, The Dead Daisies and his solo collection with just a couple of INXS classics.

This reunion formed the idea for his new tour Jon Stevens | The Noiseworks and INXS Collection Tour.

The Noiseworks & INXS Collection Tour brings hits Take Me Back, New Sensation, Don't Change, Hot Chilli Woman, Never Tear Us Apart, No Lies and more.

• Mia Dyson:

Mia Dyson performs at the Byron Bay Bluesfest 2018. Natalie Grono

Mia Dyson is an award-winning guitarist and singer/songwriter who has toured the country with the likes of Eric Clapton, Bonnie Raitt, Chris Isaak and more.

A multiple ARIA & APRA award-winning artist, Dyson has been named one of Australia's top 25 guitarists of all time.

Since moving to Los Angeles in 2010, Dyson's triumphs have included opening for Stevie Nicks at the Santa Barbara Bowl, in addition to self-releasing Idyllwild, The Moment and If I Only Said So Far I Take It Back, to critical acclaim.

These artists join the long list of previously confirmed musicians, such as Bon Iver, Tash Sultana, Jimmy Barnes, George Benson, Patti Smith, The Teskey Brother, John Butler, Xavier Rudd, The Cat Empire, Michael Franti. Kool and the gang, Morcheeba, LP, The Hussy Hicks, Dami Im, Ash Grunwald and many more.

The festival will be held on Easter weekend from April 1 to 5, 2021, at Tyagarah Tea Tree Farm.