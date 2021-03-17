Terrifying snake discovery in Qld roof

In a scene that could've been plucked straight from a horror film, more than 50 snake skins have been discovered in the roof of a Gold Coast home - and yet not a single snake.

Snake Catchers Brisbane & Gold Coast's Reid Newell was called to a Currumbin home last week, where he made the disturbing find, telling The Courier-Mail he "roughly counted about 57 snake skins".

A photo he took "was only some of the sheds I pulled out", he said.

"I couldn't say how many snakes it was from, but it definitely wasn't one. It wasn't just from the one species either, there was carpet python sheds in there, and also common tree snake sheds," Mr Newell added.

Picture: Snake Catchers Brisbane & Gold Coast

To make matters worse, Mr Newell didn't find a single snake when he was called to the property.

"I know they did some cleaning on the roof the day beforehand which probably made a lot of noise and scared anything hiding there before I arrived," he said.

"I've never seen anything like it. I've been in quite a lot of roofs, and the most I've seen before that was maybe four or five, so this was a massive jump."

The roof was only a seven by seven metre space, which was "hectic", he added.

"The owners were pretty cool about it, they were also shocked. I told them the amount of skins from multiple species was crazy to me and I think they thought that was pretty cool."

Snakes are attracted to mice – which could explain why there were so many skins in the roof.

The owners of the house had only recently moved into the home, Mr Newell said, with the previous tenants potentially having poultry on the property.

"Poultry attracts mice and then that attracts snake," he explained.

"The roof is a great place for snakes to regulate their bodies and hide while they digest food that they've eaten."

Mortified social media users reacted to a post on the business' Facebook page, writing that they'd "evacuate for sure" and "this is why I live in New Zealand".

Others quipped that there'd be "enough (skins) for a decent hand bag, and shoes".

