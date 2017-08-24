Terrace makeover finished on time

BRUNSWICK Heads is getting back to normal again now that major roadworks have been completed on The Terrace this week.

Byron Shire Council's Director, Infrastructure Services, Phil Holloway, said The Terrace, between Mullumbimbi St and Fingal St has been completely rebuilt and a new road surface laid.

"The Terrace is one of the busiest roads in Brunswick Heads and this project was a priority for Byron Shire Council,” Mr Holloway said.

"The old bitumen and potholes have gone.

"The cost of the project was $380,000 which was funded via money raised from the special rate variation.

"Business owners in the area are very pleased with the result and I would like to thank them, and the Brunswick Heads Chamber of Commerce for their understanding and patience over the duration of the project which finished ahead of time.

"We worked hard to minimise the impact of the roadworks on businesses, with staff starting at 10am and finishing at 6pm.”