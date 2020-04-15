Terminally ill rapist paroled despite reoffending, virus risks

A CONVICTED Cairns rapist dying of lung cancer has been released on parole despite still being deemed a "moderate" risk of reoffending and "particularly vulnerable" to coronavirus.

Gregory David Kynuna, 55, has a horrific criminal history dating back to his first jailing in 1987 after he broke into a Cairns hostel and sexually assaulted a group of 10-year-old girls.

Between jail terms and parole breaches he also raped a six-year-old boy, sexually assaulted a nurse at a Brisbane hospital and a female tutor while in custody and was caught using ice, cannabis and drinking.

In a judgment handed down by the Supreme Court of Queensland last Thursday, but delivered almost a month earlier, Justice Peter Davis ordered Kynuna be released by March 23 on a supervision order.

He said Kynuna was now terminally ill from malignant lung cancer and requiring palliative care and there "may be difficulties in providing full palliative care to the respondent if he is not in custody".

But according to the judgment Justice Davis said Kynuna had told his legal representatives to "press for an order for his release" regardless.

Justice Davis rated his risk of reoffending as low given his ill health, although one of the two psychiatrists who gave evidence still rated the risk as "moderate".

"(The psychiatrist) opined that the respondent's risk of reoffending sexually is moderate and will continue to be lowered as his general medical condition deteriorates," he said.

"He is terminally ill, close to death and receiving palliative care.

"The evidence before me is to the effect that there may be difficulties in providing full palliative care to the respondent if he is not in custody. His physical health may be better treated in custody.

"His various conditions result in severe respiratory restriction which makes him particularly vulnerable to the COVID-19 virus."

But he said the decision was not "to the general health of the respondent" aside from its impact on reoffending risk, but whether he should be granted parole.

His most recent parole breach occurred in September last year when he left his Brisbane home and was seen drinking at the Inala Civic Centre before later testing positive to cannabis.

He was arrested on a warrant three days later and has been in custody since.

