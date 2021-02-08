Menu
Lismore MP Janelle Saffin, Tenterfield Showground Trust Land Manager Bruce Petrie, competition judge David Fowler, his son Tom and Club Secretary Jennifer Stoker.
Tenterfield Show brings ‘best of the country to town’

Adam Daunt
8th Feb 2021 12:00 PM
Only the Spanish flu has ever halted the Tenterfield Show and nothing was going to stop it being a roaring success in 2021.

Packed with activities, horseshows, rodeos and award competitions, the Tenterfield show was enjoyed by 3,000 strong crowd throughout the day.

Show secretary Robyn Murray said organisers were grateful to the hardworking volunteers.

“We condensed the show from two days to one this year to put less pressure on our volunteers with the COVID marshalling … there were crowds here from the moment the day opened and they stayed until the end of the night,” she said.

“The ring was spectacular, we had an Australian Stock horse feature show … people were saying it was one of the biggest horseshows they’d seen at the Tenterfield show.”

This year’s show had a strong local focus with many locals featured in the ring and in the horseshow while Jodie McIntyre took out the showgirl competition.

Lismore MP Janelle Saffin with Mickela Black, Josie McIntyre, Emma O'Brien, Jessica Stuart and Courtney Watt, society patrons and life members Jim Landers and Mac Fraser at the showgirls breakfast.
“We had five entrants, most shows struggle to get one or two, this year for the first time in a while we had five,” Ms Murray said.

“Our show girl winner was Josie McIntyre … Josie’s a young lady who has been involved in the show society for a long time … that was a very popular win.”

Lismore MP Janelle Saffin said she loved seeing the show continue at the upgraded Tenterfield showgrounds.

“I love our local shows because they bring the best of the country to town,” she said.

“Show Society Life Member and Tenterfield Showground Trust Land Manager Bruce Petrie gave me a mini tour of how NSW Government funding has been used to upgrade facilities at the showground, one of the most picturesque in Northern New South Wales.”

“COVID has presented real challenges for show organisers but it is a feather in their cap that they have designed a program to keep exhibitors and showgoers busy,” she said.

janelle saffin mp northern rivers community tenterfield tenterfield news tenterfield show
