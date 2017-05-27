News

Ten awesome things to do this week

Javier Encalada
| 27th May 2017 11:36 AM
Editor of Express Examiner Susanna Freymark interviews Casino's 2015 Mr Beef Chad Taylor.
Editor of Express Examiner Susanna Freymark interviews Casino's 2015 Mr Beef Chad Taylor. Susanna Freymark

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

1. Casino Beef Week: This is a 10-day celeberation of all things "meaty”. The beefed-up celebration is the largest conglomeration of bovine enthusiasts in the Southern Hemisphere. This weekend the program includes Saturday's Show'n'Shine, the wood chop competition, the street parade and Mr Beef. On Sunday, enjoy the Family Fun Day, the Fitness Challenge and the Aviation Day. At venues around Casino. Details at casinobeefweek.com.au.

2. Byron Bay Rugby: Byron Bay are back at home this weekend ready to take on newcomers to the Zone, Casuarina Beach Rugby Club. After losses at Lennox Head, the Bay will be itching to move up the table for playoff spots. The Sandcrabs will play their old mates, the Mullumbimby Moonshiners Rugby Club who are reigning premiers. This is the first time the two teams have met in Reserve grade. The Shiners are 6 from 6 this season, who look like Grand Final favourites, but the Crabbies will look to topple them at home. Sandcrabs vs Moonshiners from 1.30pm. Byron Bay Rugby vs Casuarina Beach from 3pm. At the Recreation Fields, Cnr Tennyson and Marvell St, Byron Bay, this Saturday from 1pm.

3. Travelling North: A heart-warming story about a twilight love affair between Frank and Frances. Frank is in his 70s, a retired civil engineer with socialist leanings, and Frances, in her late 50s, is a God-fearing, good-natured woman. Together, they travel north to find their place in the sun at Tweed Heads, much to the consternation of her conventional children in Melbourne, who fear Frank is using their mother as a live-in nurse and servant. At the Murwillumbah Civic Centre Auditorium this Saturday. Details at murwillumbahtheatrecompany.com.au

4. Botanic Garden Day: The Governor- General, His Excellency General the Honourable Sir Peter Cosgrove AK MC (Retd) has announced the second Botanic Garden Australia and New Zealand Open Day (BGANZ Open Day). The BGANZ Open Day event will be held locally this Sunday , at the Lismore Rainforest Botanic Gardens, 313 Wyrallah Rd, Lismore from 9.30am.

5. Alstoville Family Festival and Pig Races: Pig racing and street markets will be featured in this year's event, the third of its kind, a fundraiser by the Alstnoville Lions Club and the Wollongbar Chamber of Commerce. At the Federal Hotel in Alstonville this Sunday, Main St closed from 7am, races from 11am.

6. Lismore Symphony Orchestra: Concierto de Aranjuez is a composition for classical guitar and orchestra by the Spanish composer Joaquín Rodrigo. Music professor Matthew Marshall will be joining the Lismore Symphony Orchestra, directed by Sonya Lopez, this weekend for two shows. Concierto de Aranjuez will be the centrepiece of the show, but the performances will also include music by Tchaikovsky, Sibelius, Bartok and Nigel Westlake. At Whitebrook Theatre, SCU, Lismore Campus, Military Rd, East Lismore, this Saturday, 7.30pm, and Sunday, 2pm. $30. For details visit the LSO's Facebook page.

7. Sunday Serenade: Supporting the Flood Relief Fund for the Northern Rivers Conservatorium are Soprano Gaynor Morgan, Nicholas Routley on piano and Melanie Gersbach on Japanese flute. The trio will perform songs by Mozart, Poulenc Richard Strauss, Quilter and others. At Gretel Farm, 134 Springvale Rd, Eureka, this Sunday from 3pm. For bookings visit the Northern Rivers Conservatorium's Facebook page.

8. Dimensions by Leigh Arnold: Prepare to be dazed and delighted by Leigh Arnold's Dimensions exhibition, a celestial journey in 3-D technicolor and amazingly bent straight lines. Also on display, a sheepishly motorised, jet-propelled window whose shear brilliance is stopping the passing traffic presented by local sculptor Franco Giraldi. At the Serpentine Gallery, 17a Bridge St, Lismore. This is a free event. Fore details visit serpentinearts.org.

9. Susan Faludi and Ivan Coyote: Byron Writers Festival presents a double-bill; two events in one evening with bestselling author Susan Faludi (6pm) in conversation with Zacharey Jane followed by a talk by acclaimed author and storyteller Ivan Coyote (7.45pm). Pulitzer Prize winning journalist Susan Faludi whose astonishing memoir In The Darkroom was named 2016 New York Times Book of The Year. Starting as an investigation into the life of her estranged father, the feminist writer discovered that her 76-year-old father had undergone sex reassignment surgery. Ivan Coyote is the award-winning author of eleven books, the creator of four short films, and has released three albums that combine storytelling with music. Coyote often grapples with the complex and intensely personal issues of gender identity as well as family, class and queer liberation. At Byron Theatre on Wednesday, May 31. For details visit byroncentre.com.au.

10. Portraits: Margaret Olley: "Because I have a face like a pudding and it's easy to draw.” That was Margaret Olley's humorous response when asked by friend and biographer Christine France why, in her opinion, she was such a popular portrait subject for fellow artists. Margaret Olley remains the most painted face in Australian art history. As a fledgling artist at the age of 25, Olley sat for friend and fellow artist William Dobell. His portrait Margaret Olley 1948 won the Archibald Prize. More than six decades later, Olley was again the subject of an Archibald Prize winning portrait by Ben Quilty in 2011. Olley's remarkable artistic career is bookended by these iconic portraits. This is an exhibition of portraits of Olley by her artist friends and self-portraits. is an exploration of Olley's life and her enduring friendships with some of the most significant figures in Australian art. At the Margaret Olley Art Centre, 2 Mistral Rd, South Murwillumbah, until September 10. Details on the Tweed Regional Gallery's website.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  casino beef week margaret olley northern rivers entertainment top ten whatson

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Ten awesome things to do this week

Ten awesome things to do this week

THE list includes from Mr Beef in Casino to Byron Bay Rugby, plus some great classic music event and other community events.

What's fresh at your local farmers' market

The pecan harvest is just beginning, so you will find a good selection at the markets from now. PHOTO: KATE O'NEILL

Pecans and cauliflowers among the new buys, as well as a great tea

A ballet event of lovers and fairies in Byron Bay

ON STAGE: Byron Ballet's 10th anniversary production will be Shakespeare's A Midnight Summer's Dream.

Byron Ballet celebrates 10 years

First Fire firing on all cylinders

Owner Michael McGrath and trainer John Dart were all smiles after a win at the Casino greyhounds meeting on Tuesday night. PHOTO: TARRAH VANDERSTOK

Owner Michael McGrath and trainer John Dart all smiles at Casino

Local Partners

Ten awesome things to do this week

THE list includes from Mr Beef in Casino to Byron Bay Rugby, plus some great classic music event and other community events.

Man flamed after labelling Byron Bay single girls 'stuck up'

Single man flamed on social media after labelling Byron Bay women 'loopy'.

"Most of the girls here are ... very stuck up, or just not right.

Chicago comes to Bangalow

CELL BLOCK TANGO: Actress Catherine Zeta-Jones in a scene from the 2002 film Chicago.

The next production by Bangalow Theatre Company

What to expect at Birds of Tokyo's Ipswich gig

The band will perform at the Racehorse Hotel on Friday.

BAND member Glen Sarangapany talks music, pub grub and doing shoeys

Mullum's hit cabaret duo Peter and Bambi

COMEDY: Asher Treleaven (La Soirée) and Gypsy Wood (Miss Cage Dance Universe Australia) are Peter & Bambi Heaven.

If David Copperfield and Claudia Schiffer were from this area

Baywatch: Lifeguards with model looks return for 'filthy fun'

TWO chiselled men emerge from the surf. One looks like a god. The other, well, he's gasping for air and doesn't realise there's a jellyfish on his chest.

Chicago comes to Bangalow

CELL BLOCK TANGO: Actress Catherine Zeta-Jones in a scene from the 2002 film Chicago.

The next production by Bangalow Theatre Company

Model Bella Hadid's see-through dress shocks in Cannes

US model Bella Hadid attends the Cinema Against AIDS amfAR gala 2017 held at the Hotel du Cap, Eden Roc in Cap d'Antibes, France, 25 May 2017.

It’s like she’s become addicted to shock value.

No room for morbid fans

Chris Cornell.

Fans want to stay in the hotel room where Chris Cornell died

A ballet event of lovers and fairies in Byron Bay

ON STAGE: Byron Ballet's 10th anniversary production will be Shakespeare's A Midnight Summer's Dream.

Byron Ballet celebrates 10 years

Star Wars' 1977 Stormtrooper head banger confesses

A Stormtrooper is responsible for the biggest blunder in a Star Wars movie. Picture: Supplied

Man in most famous blooper in Star Wars history breaks silence

Wild and unknown from Sara Tindley

SONGS FROM THE HEART: Singer Songwriter Sara Tindley.

Local singer songwriter unveils new album

Live the Ubud Lifestyle in Bangalow!

14 Barby Crescent, Bangalow 2479

House 4 2 1 UNDER CONTRACT!

From one of Bangalow's highest positions is this Award Winning designed "Bush Pavilion Home" with views of the village & glorious distant rolling hills through...

UNDER OFFER

26/12 Hazelwood Close, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 2 2 $820,000 ...

This architecturally designed Community Title family home is situated in the coveted 'Forest Glades' complex. The three level coastal home is surrounded by...

Overlook Park - A Premium Lifestyle Opportunity

222 Main Arm Road, Mullumbimby 2482

House 5 2 2 Contact Agent

First National are proud to present to the market 'Overlook Park' - a 13.8 acre (5.6 hectare) lifestyle property situated just minutes from the vibrant township of...

ONLY 2 LEFT! Brand New Luxury Town Residences

6-8 Browning Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 2 From $1,195,000

Perfectly located on the edge of the Byron Bay town centre and within easy walking distance to Main Beach the final stage of Seadrift is ready to purchase off the...

Prime Hinterland Acreage With Beautiful Queenslander

478 Tuntable Creek Road, Tuntable Creek 2480

House 8 5 6 Contact Agent

Situated on 164 acres of rich volcanic soil in the Tuntable Creek Valley and boasts stunning creek frontage. Featuring a beautiful 100 year old Queenslander with...

Premium Lifestyle Property With Golf Course Views

11/64-70 Broken Head Road, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 1 $850,000 to...

This large double storey townhouse is in the Byron Links, one of the best resort style complexes in the area. Make the most of all the tranquil resort facilities...

Charming Home in Peaceful Main Arm Village

898 Main Arm Road, Main Arm 2482

House 3 1 2 $645,000

Located in the quiet countryside village of Main Arm is this quaint, yet well renovated family home. Situated on a large lovingly tended flood free block, this...

Private Home Backing On To Reserve

30 Bottlebrush Crescent, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 1 $880,000 to...

This light and bright 3 bedroom freestanding home offers privacy and a tranquil outlook over the reserve. 10 minutes to the centre of Byron Bay and only 850 metres...

Elevated Site - Adjacent To Beach and Walk To Town

2 Ironbark Avenue, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 1 2 Auction Pending

Set on 1063m2 this very elevated, north facing site is prime for renovation, new home or development . Situated just a few minutes walk to Tallow Beach and the...

Beachfront Home Between Nature &amp; The Sea

House 5/2 Alcorn Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 3 2 Contact Agent

Situated in an exclusive beachfront enclave with acres of bush reserve to the rear and direct private access to the beach at the front. This beautiful, quality...

Here's your chance to carp about feral pests

Carp might by great fun to catch but they're destroying Australia's watercourses.

Science in the Pub looks at carp and coral trees

SNEAK PEEK: What new shopping centre is going to look like

Artist impression of the proposed redevelopment of the cinema and shopping complex on Jonson St, Byron Bay.

Mercato billed as regional NSW's most sustainable shopping complex

How Toowoomba house prices compare in Australia

For sale sign in front of home.

Here's what $700,000 will buy you in Toowoomba, Brisbane and Sydney

Slaves in Byron: The dark side of housing crisis

Housing generic.

A darker side to Byron's economy

One of Maryborough's most historic homes is still for sale

FULL OF HISTORY: Trisha Moulds is owner of the historic Tinana state known as Rosehill. The beautiful home is currently for sale.

It has been the scene of both joy and tragedies over the years.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!