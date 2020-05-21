Telstra’s savage reply to 5G attack

Telstra has delivered a savage response on social media to a 5G conspiracy theorist, as misinformation about the rollout of mobile antennas continues to spread.

The telecommunications giant is battling a small but vocal group of opponents to the technology, who claim that 5G is unsafe and is even somehow responsible for the spread of the coronavirus.

And it seems someone in its social media team has had a gut full.

The candid social media reply comes as locals in Mullumbimby on the New South Wales north coast continue to protest, again blocking Telstra workers from accessing a 5G tower that's being installed.

The regional town of Mullumbimby is the states’s north is fast becoming NSW’s conspiracy theory capital, with regular 5G tower protests taking place. Picture: Supplied from Sherrie Yeoman

Byron Shire Council also buckled under pressure from the campaigners, passing a motion to halt the development of the antenna until health risks were assessed.

There is no evidence that 5G technology is unsafe.

Telstra's Facebook page is regularly inundated with comments from conspiracy theorists attacking its rollout of 5G.

An eagle-eyed user shared a screenshot of an exchange purporting to be between a commenter and the company that has now been shared widely.

"TAKE DOWN 5G TOWERS THERE WEAPONS THAT CAUSE COVID!!" a user named James wrote.

Telstra promptly replied: "Hi James. The 5G towers will help download your conspiracy videos faster."

Telstra's savage reply to a 5G conspiracy theorist on Facebook. Picture: @KiwiCraig74/Twitter

Some attendees of a small demonstration in Melbourne earlier this month against COVID-19 lockdown measures held anti-5G placards.

The anti-5G movement has strong links to anti-vaccination groups.

A NSW Council has delayed a 5G tower development because of conspiracy theorists protesting it. Picture: Supplied from Sherrie Yeoman.

Bizarre claims about 5G and the coronavirus have spread online since the pandemic began, even sparking vandalism attacks on antennas in Europe.

"I'm absolutely outraged, absolutely disgusted, that people would be taking action against the very infrastructure that we need to respond to this health emergency," Stephen Powis, medical director of the National Health Service in England, said in early April.

Telstra was approached for comment for this story.