Teen’s wee problem leads to bartender bashing

Dylan James William Egan, 18, pleaded guilty to common assault at Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Thursday.

A DRUNK teenager caused a violent and disgusting scene at a family-friendly hotel when he urinated towards a children's play area and attacked a bartender.

Dylan James William Egan was cut off and told to drink water immediately after he entered The Deck at Sea Salt, Rainbow Beach.

But that did not stop the 18-year-old from behaving badly.

Egan, along with a group of friends, spent their time on a viewing deck at the hotel on November 23 that looked down on a grassed area where children played.

Without warning, the drunk teenager started urinating off the platform and throwing ice into the area below.

The Peregian Springs man was quickly stopped by staff and the urine stream did not hit any children.

Police prosecutor Brendan Newman said Egan became agitated and tried to run through screens into a kitchen area.

A bartender copped a punch to the head when he tried to stop him.

Egan was restrained and taken outside where he took another shot at the bartender and landed a punch to his stomach.

Egan, also a hospitality employee, pleaded guilty at Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Thursday to common assault and being drunk and disorderly.

Duty lawyer Ben Rynderman said his client's behaviour was a "one-off" event that he did not remember.

Magistrate Maxine Baldwin warned Egan he could face jail if he was older.

"Typical drunken youths," she said.

Ms Baldwin ordered Egan complete two months' good behaviour.

No convictions were recorded.