Teen’s strange excuse for COVID-19 fine

Cops were baffled when they spotted a driver in a car without a front left tyre – but his hilarious explanation left them stunned.

A 19-year-old has lost his licence after allegedly drink driving - and being found without a tyre by Victorian police.

Doncaster cops were on patrol in Warrandyte in Melbourne's northeast in the early hours of this morning when they spotted a stationary vehicle blocking a lane on a busy road.

When they pulled over to speak to the alleged driver, they noticed something else unusual - the Nissan Pulsar was missing its front left tyre, with a damaged, bare rim on show.

The teen, from Eltham, was breath-tested at the scene and returned a reading of 0.162, more than triple the legal limit.

He instantly lost his licence for 12 months and is also expected to be charged on summons with drink driving offences.

However, the story took a bizarre twist when officers asked the man to explain the missing tyre.

He said after the tyre was punctured, he simply continued to drive until he couldn't go any further as neither he, nor his 22-year-old passenger, knew how to change it properly.

In a statement, Victoria Police said both men insisted they weren't at fault for not having this essential life skill - and instead "blamed society for not teaching them".

They were both also fined $1652 each for breaching coronavirus lockdown restrictions.

The saga was shared on social media by Victoria Police along with a snap of the tyre-less hatchback, where it attracted an outpouring of incredulous responses.

The 19-year-old lost his licence on the spot. Picture: Twitter/@VictoriaPolice

"Society didn't teach him to Instagram or TikTok, he learnt by himself. Same applies to changing tyre," one Facebook user wrote, while another said: "As funny as this is, it's so sad that this is our future.....considering we're in an age of technology addicts, you'd think they could've YouTubed how to change a tyre! We are doomed!!"

However, some supported the teen's argument.

"Alcohol level aside … school really should include more handy life skills. Not all kids have the luxury of parents who parent," another social media user posted.

It comes as the state grapples with a brutal second COVID-19 wave with Stay at Home restrictions now in place for Melbourne and Mitchell Shire.

It means residents in those areas now have just four legitimate reasons to leave home - exercise, work or study if you can't do it at home, shopping for food and essential supplies and care and caregiving.

Australia has recorded a total 10,305 cases of COVID-19, with 4448 in Victoria, 3328 in New South Wales, 1071 in Queensland, 443 in South Australia, 644 in Western Australia, 228 in Tasmania, 113 in the Australian Capital Territory and 30 in the Northern Territory.

Originally published as Teen's strange excuse for COVID-19 fine