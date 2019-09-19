Menu
Teens Snapchat boy’s stabbing death

by Ally Foster
19th Sep 2019 3:40 PM

 

 

DOZENS of people watched as a teenage boy was stabbed to death during a fight in New York, with teens filming the attack and posting the footage on Snapchat.

Khaseen Morris, 16, died just before midnight on Monday from a stab wound to his upper torso after a brawl broke out outside a shopping centre in the suburb of Oceanside.

Police claim Khaseen and his friends were attacked by a group of about seven other males over a dispute about a girl.

Between 50 and 70 people gathered to watch the fight and filmed as the 16-year-old was stabbed.

He was eventually taken to hospital where he later died. One of Khaseen's friends suffered a broken arm and swelling to the head, with multiple others suffering minor injuries.

Khaseen Morris was stabbed during a fight. Picture: Keyanna Morris/Supplied
Footage of the stabbing was then shared across Snapchat and other social media platforms, according to Nassau County Police Department Detective Lieutenant Stephen Fitzpatrick.

"Kids stood here and didn't help Khaseen. They would rather video this event. They videoed his death instead of helping him," he told the media.

"Your friends are dying while you're standing there and videoing it. That's egregious."

Tyler Flach, 18, has been charged with murder in connection to the stabbing.

He is the first person to be arrested but Lt Fitzpatrick said they had identified multiple members of the group involved in the attack.

He urged people who may have witnessed the fight or even been involved to come forward.

"If anybody has first-hand information we are looking for them to come forward to us to help us bring the people to justice," he said.

Dozens of people filmed as Khaseen was killed. Picture: Keyanna Morris/Supplied
"On the other hand, of the individuals that are responsible for this, if you are not a part and parcel of the murder of Khaseen Morris, now is the time to get in touch with us and let us know who did this and why.

"If it was just coming here and thinking you were fighting and he got stabbed during that you need to get out in front of this."

The dispute reportedly started over a girl that Khaseen had walked home from a party on Sunday night, his older sister told NBC New York.

"The girl told her ex-boyfriend and said that, 'Oh another boy walked me home', and she kind of set up this thing to get him jealous," she said.

Lt Fitzpatrick confirmed that Khaseen knew someone might show up to fight him after he received numerous threats over social media.

Despite knowing someone may show up to assault him, the teenager was unarmed.

