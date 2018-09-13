Teens slammed for disgusting act

Two teenagers have been condemned after CCTV emerged of the "disgusting" way they acted when a shopkeeper collapsed from a heart attack.

The footage showed an adult male and two teenagers entering a shop in Washington, US, with the two teens grabbing some twiggy sticks while the adult paid for his items.

They began to argue over the payment of the twiggy sticks and the shopkeeper walked around the counter to confront the teens.

As he turned to walk back behind the counter he falls to the ground, suffering a heart attack, according to WALB News 10.

"After speaking with them, the clerk, with the dollar bill still in his hand, turns to return to the register area and immediately appears to have a major medical issue and collapses to the floor," the Auburn WA Police Department posted on Facebook.

Instead of helping the man, the teens start taking money from the register and stealing items from the shop.

"One of the teenagers reaches down and takes the dollar bill back from the clerk while he is on the ground. The adult male then exits the store," the police said.

"While the clerk is on the ground unconscious, the two teenage males exit and enter the store a couple of times stealing merchandise and taking all the money from the cash register.

"While the clerk was on the ground dying, neither of the three subjects who saw him fall to the ground called for help."

The attendant stayed on the floor for approximately three minutes before another customer entered the shop and called the emergency services, police said.

The clerk survived the incident and all three suspects have been identified.