Teen’s proposal goes horribly wrong

A teen's elaborate "promposal" involving a box of doughnuts went seriously sideways when he tried to surprise a classmate at her house with his sweet prom invite - and the wrong girl opened the door.

Austin Mousa, 17, knocked on the front door of his desired date's house only to discover it was the wrong home, and the whole moment was captured on camera.

"Only I could mess up going to a girl's house to ask her to prom," Austin said on Twitter, sharing hilarious video footage that has since gone viral with over 2.5 million views, Fox News reports.

In the 26-second clip, the hopeful teen stands on the stoop of the home with a pink box of doughnuts in hand.

A girl in a T-shirt and shorts opens the front door and happily cries, "Oh my gosh!"

That's when a shocked and horrified Austin realises he's got the wrong home and the wrong girl, spinning around to look at his friend and accomplice in the mission, Johnny Pashales, who was filming the stunt.

"Did we pull up to the wrong house?!" he asks, as his friend started cackling in the background.

"No?! Who is this?!" the girl asked.

"Johnny, you picked the wrong house," an embarrassed Austin whispered.

The horrified teen had planned to ask his friend Hannah Maslak, who lives in the same neighbourhood - but this clearly was not her.

"Oh my gosh I'm so sorry, I'm really sorry," the teen continued, apologising profusely.

"It's OK, I thought you were someone else," the unnamed girl replied, both enduring a case of mistaken identity.

In the days since, the legendary scene has since been shared over 38,000 times on Twitter, as commenters, naturally, had a whole lot to say.

Austin has since told Yahoo he never intended for the promposal mission to go so wrong or embarrass the girl in any way.

"As we walked up to the house, I told Johnny to take out his phone and video the whole thing. As I knocked on the door, the girl that opened it was not Hannah.

"At first, I thought it was her cousin or friend but then quickly realised that we went to the wrong house."

He added: "Johnny was dying laughing, while I felt embarrassed and shocked at what had happened. In the moment, things were very awkward and embarrassing for everyone in the situation, but I had to realise that it was a funny, harmless mistake."

After attempting to make amends with the girl they accidentally bothered, the 17-year-old said he and Johnny travelled to Hannah's house to try the promposal over again - and she said yes.

After learning of the stunt's initial flop, Hannah decided to knock on the girl's door herself and bring her one of the doughnuts.

"It was funny, but I didn't think it was that funny for that many people to see it," he said.

