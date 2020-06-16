Teen’s life-changing offer from Boy George

NOT everything went to plan for an opera-obsessed Queensland teen who missed out on making the cut on The Voice Blind Auditions, which aired Monday night.

But singer Lucy Griffiths, from Ormeau, did not have time to dwell on not getting a chair to turn after being given the chance to record a song with her 80s idol and judge Boy George.

Monday's episode was filmed in early March before the coronavirus restrictions came into play and Boy George, aka George O'Dowd, 58, makes Griffiths' dream come true by taking her by the hand and promising to help her learn to breathe.

Ormeau teen Lucy Griffiths with her idol Boy George on The Voice Blind Auditions which aired this evening. The Voice airs on Channel 9 on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

Since it was filmed, the set has been completely rebuilt for COVID-19 standards and Boy George has been forced to film episodes remotely from the UK.

His life-changing offer to Griffiths to help develop her voice and record with her, made up for the young singer not being selected in the Blind Auditions.

"My dream has always been to be in a televised singing competition and to meet my idol, Boy George," she said.

"So for both of them to become a reality at once has been the most amazing opportunity and experience.

"I would do it all again in a heartbeat! I hope Boy George can teach me his ways and mentor me on what I need to improve on.

"As he mentioned, he wanted to teach me how to breathe when singing. I also want to be a positive influence for all ages to embrace their true self and not change for society."

Ormeau singer Lucy Griffiths with her Boy George tee.

From the way she dresses to her musical tastes, Griffiths told the audience she loved everything about the 80s era, including Boy George.

She first discovered the Culture Club lead signer when she watched The Voice and after doing her research, fell in love with him and his music.

When she finally got to sing in front of her idol during the ninth season of the talent show, she decided to put her own spin on of one of George's infamous songs Do You Really Want To Hurt Me.

Judge Delta Goodrem hugs Ormeau’s Lucy Griffiths while 80s icon Boy George looks on.

She even donned the only thing appropriate - a Boy George fan tee.

Griffiths, who has lived her entire life in Ormeau said her childhood was spent outdoors jumping on a trampoline, looking after her chickens and riding her bike.

She started singing lessons at the beginning of 2014 and used to ride her scooter to her weekly lessons with her singing teacher.

"We started off doing pop songs but then I wanted to try something different," she said.

"In 2016, I started to learn opera. I love everything about it - it is unique and powerful.

"I became obsessed with the 80s when I was watching the first season and Boy George appeared on The Voice.

"I asked my mum who he was and looked up a few interviews he did with 60 Minutes.

"I love Boy George's style and how he portrays himself - everything about him! I even dressed up as him for my 80s-themed 16th birthday party."

Griffiths said she loved the 80s because "everything seemed to be so colourful and people could be whoever they wanted to be".

"It looked like so much fun," she said. "The music had meaning and real stories behind the songs."

She chose Do You Really Want To Hurt Me for her Blind Audition song to show off her skills in turning an English pop song into a powerful operatic song, including both Italian and English.

"I wanted to show not only my idol, Boy George, but all the coaches," she said. "It was a very scary feeling knowing I was singing the song that made Culture Club popular in 1982 to the man who wrote it but going up on stage was the best feeling in the world. I didn't

feel one bit nervous; I felt like I was in the right place.

Originally published as Teen's life-changing offer from Boy George