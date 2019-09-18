Teen’s chilling threat to classmates

A US teen has been arrested and charged after allegedly threatening a mass shooting at her school "for fun".

Alexis Wilson was reported to Oklahoma police after she told a restaurant co-worker on Sunday night she had bought a new gun.

Ms Wilson - a keen shooter - allegedly showed the other teenage waitress a video of her shooting the gun.

The 18-year-old also reportedly voiced her resentment towards classmates at McAlester High School, adding that she wanted to "shoot 400 people for fun", The Washington Post reported.

Disturbed by Ms Wilson's comments, the other waitress reported their conversation to the restaurant manager, who called police.

Alexis Wilson was arrested on Monday. Picture: Pittsburg County Sheriff's Office via AP.

'SUICIDAL AND BORDERLINE HOMICIDAL'

After her manager reported her to police, Sergeant Micah Stites and Deputy Matthew Jordan showed up at Ms Wilson's house on Monday morning, where the teen agreed to an interview.

According to police, Ms Wilson claimed that while she had been talking to her co-worker about the new gun and showing photos of herself with it, the teen denied playing the video of her shooting the weapon.

Ms Wilson claimed the threat had been a misunderstanding and she had tried to explain to her co-worker that "not everyone that owns a gun is a bad person", the police report said.

During the interview, Ms Wilson appeared nervous and jumped around topics, the officers said, while maintaining she would "never shoot up a school or people".

Ms Wilson also opened up about her troubled school life, claiming she had been bullied by students at McAlester.

She dropped out in year 9 after being suspended and had attended a program at a local military academy. Ms Wilson had tried to re-enrol in McAlester this year but the school didn't allow it.

The teen said she used to feel "suicidal and borderline homicidal" towards other McAlester students because of the bullying.

When asked by Deputy Jordan if she thought about injuring her classmates, Ms Wilson had a chilling answer.

"Not recently, but she has in the past," the report said, according to The Washington Post.

During their questioning of Ms Wilson, police seized an iPhone, a 12-gauge shotgun with stock sleeve for extra bullets and an AK-47 with six magazines from her bedroom.

Ms Wilson pleaded not guilty on Monday. Picture: Newson6.com

'YOU CAN'T SAY STUFF LIKE THAT'

Ms Wilson was arrested on Monday morning and charged with making a terrorist threat against McAlester High School. She has pleaded not guilty and a hearing date has been set for September 27.

In her mugshot, Ms Wilson wore a T-shirt making reference to The Anarchist Cookbook, a book that has been popular with other school shooters.

Pittsburgh County Sheriff Chris Morris told local TV station KTUL police had to take all shooting threats seriously.

"In today's times, you can't say stuff like that. And anytime something is said, we are going to take it serious (sic) and we are going to investigate it to the full extent and make an arrest if possible because we do not want any of our schools getting shot up," he said.

"Nobody does, so we are going to do anything we can to prevent this."

Ms Wilson's mother Sonya Smith told the court on Monday her daughter was innocent, the McAlester News-Capital reported.

Wilson’s mother maintains she is innocent. Picture: Newson6.com

McAlester Public Schools superintendent Randy Hughes also revealed the school would be beefing up security.

"This is something that in today's time, it's real and we want to keep our kids safe as much as we can," he said. "We're doing as much as we can to make it safe."

'IT'S RARE'

America has been rocked by spates of mass shootings in recent years, with gunmen targeting schools and college campuses.

Last year 17 people were killed at Stoneman Douglas High School when expelled student Nikolas Cruz opened fire on his former classmates.

But shootings where women are the assailants are rare, with Pittsburgh police acknowledging the uniqueness of Ms Wilson's case.

"A female can pull the trigger just as easily as a male," Sheriff Morris told KTUL. "It's rare, it's different. I don't know that there's been a female accused of this."

In 1979 16-year-old Brenda Spencer killed two people and wounded eight more after firing on Cleveland Elementary School.

Spencer is alleged to have claimed she did it because the teen didn't like Mondays.