Three teenagers were charged over the theft of an elderly woman’s handbag.
Teenagers charged over stealing 80-year-old’s handbag

Cathy Adams
2nd Dec 2020 3:30 PM
TWO teenagers have been charged after they allegedly robbed an 80-year-old woman on Tuesday.

About 12.30pm, an 80-year-old woman was returning to her home on Navigation Lane at Tweed Heads when she was approached by two teenage boys.

Police will allege in court the teens snatched the woman’s bag from behind as she was walking up a set of stairs, before fleeing the scene.

The elderly woman wasn’t injured and was assisted by several passers-by who contacted police.

Following inquiries, officers attached to Tweed/Byron Police District were patrolling the Tweed Heads area when they stopped and spoke with three teenage boys – two aged 16 and one aged 14 – on Wharf Street.

All three were arrested and taken to Tweed Heads Police Station.

Two of the teenage boys – aged 14 and 16 – have now been charged with stealing from a person. Both were granted conditional bail to appear at a children’s court in January 2021.

The second 16-year-old boy was released pending further inquiries.

northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

