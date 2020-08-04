Menu
News

Teenager killed in horror highway rollover

by SAM FLANAGAN, SHAYLA BULLOCH
4th Aug 2020 7:01 AM
UPDATE 6.30am: An 18-year-old woman has been killed in a horrific car crash near Charters Towers.

The woman was among four people who were involved in a car rollover on the Flinders Highway near Charters Towers about 9.15pm last night.

She was initially in a critical condition when treated by paramedics but died at the scene.

A 21-year-old man was flown to Townsville University Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Another man and woman, both in their 20s, were taken to Charters Towers Hospital.

BREAKING: Four people are in a serious condition after a vehicle rolled on the Flinders Highway near Charters Towers.

Emergency services got the call to a reported rollover at Richmond Hill near Six Mile Creek around 9.15pm.

On arrival paramedics found four people who had all suffered serious injuries.

The emergency helicopter has been deployed from Charters Towers Hospital to the scene to assist paramedics.

It's believed a 25-year-old female is in a critical condition and a male is in a serious condition.

Another male and female involved in the crash have both suffered back injuries.

The Queensland Police Service and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services are both on scene.

Originally published as Teenager killed in horror highway rollover

