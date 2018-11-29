Teen found dead at Schoolies

A teen’s body was found on the Gold Coast this morning about 5am. Picture David Clark

An 18-year-old man who had travelled to Queensland with friends to celebrate with other school leavers was found dead in non-suspicious circumstances.

Queensland Police were called to the Surf Regency apartment building on Laycock Street at Surfers Paradise about 5am today following reports of a man's body.

A Queensland Police spokesman told news.com.au the death was not being treated as suspicious nor an accident.

Witnesses told the Gold Coast Bulletin that paramedics worked desperately to save the young man's life without success.

Surf Regency apartments, where the teen’s body was found.

It's believed the teen was a recent graduate of Turramurra High School on Sydney's upper north shore.

A toxicology report will be carried out but fellow school leavers said the teen was sniffing nitrous oxide on a balcony shortly before his death.

Another teenager, Isabelle Colman, died after falling from a balcony during Schoolies celebrations at Surfers' Paradise in 2012. The former Mt St Michael's College student fell to her death from the Chevron Renaissance complex.

If you or someone you know needs help, call Lifeline on 11 13 14 or visit Lifeline.org.au