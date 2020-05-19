Teenager dead after stabbing

A 15-year-old boy has died after he was stabbed in the chest during a fight overnight.

The 15-year-old was taken to hospital after he was stabbed during a fight at the Bagot Community in Darwin.

Police were called to the Bagot Road community at 3.22am after they received reports of fighting taking place.

Northern Watch Commander Acting Senior Sergeant Sonia Kennon said earlier when police arrived they found the teenager with a stab wound to his chest which was bleeding heavily.

The knife was found at the scene.

She said inquiries were continuing as to who stabbed the youth.

She said a crime scene was in place and Serious Crime members would be investigating.

At 9.06am, police put out a statement saying:

"Northern Territory Police are investigating the death of a 15-year-old male in Ludmilla.

"At around 3.20am this morning, police were called to a residence following reports of an unconscious youth with injuries.

"The youth was conveyed to Royal Darwin Hospital for treatment but sadly passed away.

"Detectives from the Major Crime Unit are investigating.

"Any witnesses or anyone with information is urged to contact police on 131 444."

Originally published as Teenager dead after Darwin stabbing