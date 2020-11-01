Menu
A Highway Patrol car. Picture: Richard Noone
Crime

Teenager charged after alleged high-speed pursuit

TIM JARRETT
, tim.jarrett@news.com.au
31st Oct 2020 10:30 AM
AN UNACCOMPANIED learner driver has been charged following an alleged pursuit in Sawtell last night.

Just after 11pm yesterday police driving along Lyons Road, Sawtell, attempted to stop the driver of a white Holden commodore sedan to conduct a random breath test.

The driver allegedly accelerated from the scene, travelling at 130km/h in a signposted 50km zone, before mounting a nearby gutter and crashing into a telegraph pole.

All four occupants of the vehicle attempted to flee the scene on foot, however, two girls aged 16 and 14 and a 12-year-old boy, were detained by police at the scene.

The 17-year-old male driver was located hiding in nearby bushland and allegedly returned a positive result to a roadside breath test.

He was arrested and taken to Coffs Harbour Police Station, where he allegedly returned a breath analysis of 0.028.

The teenager's licence was suspended, and he was charged with special category driver drive with special range PCA, learner not accompanied by driver/police officer/tester and police pursuit - not stop - drive dangerously.

He was granted strict conditional bail to appear at a children's court on Monday November 23.

No injuries were reported during the incident and the three passengers were collected by family members.

