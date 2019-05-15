Teen lied about ‘sex favours’ story

Sydney dad Kenan Basic was only trying to help a teenage girl with her car - but his good Samaritan act landed him in a maximum-security jail for two weeks.

Caitlyn Gray, 19 at the time of the offence, appeared in Bankstown Local Court today where she pleaded guilty to lying about the horrific ordeal.

She had claimed to police she was stalked and indecently assaulted by Mr Basic on November 22.

The teenager sat with her mum in court today, appearing downcast and with tears in her eyes as her lawyer Sabbagh Suliman asked for the case to be adjourned until next month to give him enough time to obtain a psychological report.

Magistrate Glenn Walsh adjourned the case to June 25 where Ms Gray will be sentenced on one count of knowingly making a false or misleading statement.

Outside court, Ms Gray didn't say a word, covering her face with her denim jacket as she walked down the main street of Bankstown.

Mr Basic, 36, was fired from his job and is now going through a divorce after the now 20-year-old told police a horrific and completely made-up story about what he did to her.

All charges against Mr Basic were dropped last Monday after the 20-year-old broke down when pressed by detectives and admitted she'd made it all up.

"I always help people you know, all my life, and this is the first time the snake bit me," Mr Basic told 9News.

"I feel happy because I got my freedom you know."

The made-up ordeal began when the girl crashed her car in a minor collision in the western Sydney suburb of Bankstown in November.

The young woman managed to drive to a BP service station where Mr Basic was living nearby. He agreed to make minor repairs to the girl's car radiator.

During the two hours he helped her, Mr Basic was seen on CCTV lying under the girl's car and chatting to her.

The 20-year-old told police he asked her to provide "sexual favours around the corner" in return for his fixing her damaged car.

When she refused, she claimed, the good Samaritan indecently assaulted and followed her.

She also lied about the father touching her breasts and genitals and yelling at her "c'mon, c'mon, let's go" as he tapped on her locked car window.

Mr Basic appeared via audio-visual link in November from Silverwater Prison and sobbed as Magistrate Elaine Truscott described him as a "predator".

Mr Basic's lawyer previously told the court he had followed the girl to make sure her radiator didn't keep overheating.

She instead lied and said he had followed her to pursue her.

"She pushed him as hard as she could, he stumbled backwards" and then put his left hand towards her genitals, Magistrate Truscott told the court in November.

Mr Basic, a Bosnian refugee whose father had been killed in the country's civil war, had a pensioner mother who relied on him that he was unable to help while in jail.