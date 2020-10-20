Menu
Teenage escapee found hiding in car boot

Javier Encalada
19th Oct 2020 7:17 PM | Updated: 20th Oct 2020 5:20 AM
A TEENAGE escapee has been charged by NSW Police after allegedly absconding from a Grafton hospital and then found in Ballina.

ORIGINAL STORY: Teenage inmate escapes custody during hospital visit

The 15-year-old boy was due to return to a juvenile correctional centre in Grafton from a local hospital, when he absconded from custody about 5.30am this morning.

Officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District were notified and commenced an investigation.

Following inquiries, police stopped a Holden Commodore on River Street, West Ballina, just after 2pm, and spoke to the driver, a 22-year-old woman.

A search of the vehicle located the teenager in the boot of the vehicle.

The pair were arrested, with the boy taken to Lismore Police Station and the woman to Ballina Police Station.

The boy was charged with detainee attempt/escape lawful custody and contravene prohibition/restriction in AVO (domestic).

He was refused bail, to appear before a children's court on Tuesday.

The woman was charged with employ/harbour detainee knowing to have escaped custody, drive with passenger in/on part of vehicle not permitted and drive motor vehicle during disqualification period.

She was granted conditional bail to appear before Ballina Local Court on Wednesday 25 November 2020.

Earlier today, NSW Police described the teenager as being about 180cm tall, of a solid build, and with brown hair tied back into a bun.

He was last seen wearing black track suit pants, a jumper and a red T-shirt.

