Teen sweethearts tie the knot

BEAUTIFUL DAY: Family and friends celebrated Shelbi and Mitchell's wedding at St Mary's Church in Warwick. Leah Cruikshank

ST MARY'S Church in Warwick holds special significance for both Shelbi (nee Wantling) and Mitchell McMahon which is why they chose to celebrate their wedding vows at the beautiful church.

Shelbi, the youngest daughter of Russell and Samantha Wantling, and Mitchell, the only son of John and Kylie McMahon, tied the knot in front of 110 of their closest family and friends.

The church holds a special place in the hearts of both families as many members of both families were married at St Mary's.

Shelbi was supported by her maid of honour Teigan Wantling and bridesmaids Taylah Wantling and Samantha McMahon.

Mitchell stood alongside Ben McMahon, his best man, and groomsmen Mark Eastwell and Ayrton Friedrich.

"Mitchell and I are best friends who fell in love early on in our teenage years and found mutual ground in our love for cattle, family, close friends and our drive to push each other to achieve our best," Mrs McMahon said.

"We love a good laugh and downtime but also love to work hard and that's what's made our relationship so strong."

The reception was held at the Hawker Road Function Centre in Warwick where loved ones gave memorable speeches.

A highlight of the evening was Shelbi performing a song she had written about Mitchell as part of a music assessment back in high school.

The couple chose to cruise the Great Barrier Reef for their honeymoon before returning to start their married life together.

"Some people say getting married young is crazy, but we look at each other daily thinking how lucky we are to spend so much of our lives together.

"We get to watch each other and our relationship grow from the young school kids we were to the successful adults we have become.

"Our journey is just starting," Mrs McMahon said.