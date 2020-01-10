Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Jamie Louise McClusky, 18, pleaded guilty at court on Friday to stealing and possessing dangerous drugs.
Jamie Louise McClusky, 18, pleaded guilty at court on Friday to stealing and possessing dangerous drugs.
Crime

Teen stung for swiping jellyfish from popular exhibit

Shayla Bulloch
10th Jan 2020 3:23 PM | Updated: 3:43 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TEENAGER caused a scene at the University of the Sunshine Coast when she jumped a barrier, stole an art display and hid in a bush.

Jamie Louise McClusky, 18, was strolling through the university's Solar Nights display in December when she laid eyes on a solar jellyfish.

The Sippy Downs woman jumped a barrier, swiped the jellyfish-shaped solar light and ran towards a bush where she hid until police were called.

McClusky did not give a reason for taking the light, but pleaded guilty at Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Friday to stealing and possessing drugs.

Solar Nights is a celebration USC's global award-winning water battery, which uses more than 6000 solar panels to chill water for the airconditioning at the campus, cutting energy use by 40 per cent. The light display is erected around the Christmas period.

Magistrate Haydn Stjernqvist joked about the diversity of the display, asking "is there an area for electric eels?"

Duty lawyer David Crews said the young woman was a carer for her grandparents as her grandfather was battling cancer.

She was fined $450 and no conviction was recorded.

More Stories

Show More
jamie louise mcclusky scd court solar nights sunshine coast court sunshine cosat crime university of the sunshine coast
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Free program to help over 65s prevent falls

        premium_icon Free program to help over 65s prevent falls

        News PROGRAM helps build knowledge, strength and confidence to prevent falls and stay active.

        Council’s water carting service thrives

        premium_icon Council’s water carting service thrives

        News The service was set up to ease the increasing demand for tank water supply...

        Lego event built with more than one million bricks

        premium_icon Lego event built with more than one million bricks

        News Lego event is coming to the Northern Rivers, and master builders and ready to show...

        Fate of koala populations still uncertain

        premium_icon Fate of koala populations still uncertain

        News A KOALA expert says there is still hope for the species after devastating fires.