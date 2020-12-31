Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Seven men remain on the run after stabbing a teenager and smashing another teen over the head with a hammer during a horror home invasion.
Seven men remain on the run after stabbing a teenager and smashing another teen over the head with a hammer during a horror home invasion.
Crime

Teen stabbed in horror home invasion

by Erin Lyons
31st Dec 2020 9:59 AM

Police are on the hunt for a group of men behind a terrifying home invasion in Sydney's northwest.

Seven men were armed with an axe, knife, hammer and gun when they broke into a home on Purser Avenue, Castle Hill, about 1am Thursday.

They threatened six occupants before stabbing an 18-year-old man in the stomach several times.

Officers were told the men demanded property from the people inside.

A seventh occupant, a 17-year-old boy, was in the backyard at the time and was smashed across the head with a hammer.

The group stole six mobile phones before damaging the home and fleeing the scene in a car.

Paramedics treated the injured men at the scene before they were rushed to Westmead Hospital. Their conditions are unknown.

Detectives launched a widescale land and air search for the seven men who remain on the run.

Investigations are ongoing.

Police will address the media with more information later on Thursday.

Originally published as Teen stabbed in horror home invasion

crime police violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Pooch friendly movie session for all good dogs

        Premium Content Pooch friendly movie session for all good dogs

        News A special film session for good dogs and their owners is coming up in January.

        5 North Coast mums who have been hauled before the courts

        Premium Content 5 North Coast mums who have been hauled before the courts

        News Some mothers found themselves on the wrong side of the law

        Online platform puts a spoke in bike thieves’ wheels

        Premium Content Online platform puts a spoke in bike thieves’ wheels

        News There is much-needed new tech to deter thieves from upmarket bikes

        330 PHOTOS: What 2020 looked like on the Northern Rivers

        Premium Content 330 PHOTOS: What 2020 looked like on the Northern Rivers

        News The Northern Star has been there to record year of highs and lows.