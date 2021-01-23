Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Three teenagers have been arrested after another teen was stabbed at one of Melbourne’s busiest train stations.
Three teenagers have been arrested after another teen was stabbed at one of Melbourne’s busiest train stations.
Crime

Teen stabbed at train station

by Erin Lyons
23rd Jan 2021 2:07 PM

Three teenagers have been arrested following an alleged stabbing at Flinders Street Station in Melbourne overnight.

Officers arrested the trio - a 17-year-old from Mont Albert North and two 18-year-old boys from Balwyn North - just before 4am.

They are currently being questioned by police.

An 18-year-old has been taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Investigations are ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000.

 

Originally published as Teen stabbed at Melbourne train station

crime stabbing violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        No heatwave, but possible severe weather on the way

        Premium Content No heatwave, but possible severe weather on the way

        News Parts of the Northern Rivers could be impacted by a severe weather warning, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

        From baseball to art: 8 fantastic things to do this weekend

        Premium Content From baseball to art: 8 fantastic things to do this weekend

        News From astronomy in Casino to cooking in Ballina, there’s plenty to do this...

        Track closure a ‘mark of respect’ after Olympian’s death

        Premium Content Track closure a ‘mark of respect’ after Olympian’s death

        News A safety audit is being undertaken following a fatal crash

        Businesses are looking away from China to bolster profits

        Premium Content Businesses are looking away from China to bolster profits

        News Business NSW has welcomed focus on supporting diversity