A teen has been taken to hospital after being pulled unconscious from a swimming pool on the NSW Far North Coast.
Breaking

Teen pulled unconscious from North Coast swimming pool

Liana Boss
29th Dec 2020 4:21 PM
A TEEN has been taken to hospital after a near-drowning incident on the North Coast this afternoon.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said three road ambulance crews were called to an Ocean Shores home about 3.15pm today.

At the property, a 17-year-old boy had been pulled unconscious from a residential swimming pool.

The teen was taken by road ambulance to The Tweed Hospital.

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was also called to the scene but was not required to transport the patient, although the helicopter’s critical care medical team assisted at the scene.

The service said the teen was conscious and breathing when he was taken to hospital in a stable condition for further assessment and treatment.

