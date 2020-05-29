Teen involved in alleged pistol-wielding pursuit seeks bail

ONE of three young adults in custody over an alleged string of pursuits involving a replica pistol pointed at police and other motorists will apply for bail in Lismore Local Court this week.

Solicitor Tracey Randall cited the intention to apply for bail on behalf of Jasmine Sherratt, 18, who has been in custody since the alleged incident on November 3.

Jai Sherratt, 25, and Justice Uprichard, 18, represented by other solicitors, did not join the application for discharge on Wednesday at Lismore Local Court.

Ms Sherratt, from Bracken Ridge, and Ms Uprichard, from Slacks Creek, are each facing charges of being carried in a conveyance taken without consent, in-company assault with intent to rob and possessing an unauthorised pistol.

Mr Sherratt, also from Bracken Ridge, has been charged with assault in company with intent to rob while armed with a dangerous weapon, engaging in a police pursuit, taking and driving a vehicle without consent and driving in a reckless, furious or dangerous manner.

Police will allege they saw a stolen Toyota Camry travelling south, in an erratic manner, on Hinterland Way at Ewingsdale about 11.25am on November 3.

Police allege a pursuit began, with one passenger allegedly pointing a replica pistol at police. The pursuit was terminated but another brief chase began after the car turned onto the wrong side of the Pacific Hwy at Knockrow, where a passenger allegedly pointed the firearm at passing motorists.

Police were later called to a Pimlico property, where the Camry had been abandoned and one of the passengers is accused of pointing the pistol at a resident there, demanding their car keys and assaulting them.

None of the accused appeared in court on Wednesday.

Ms Randall was busy in Lismore District Court on Wednesday and unable to complete the bail application on behalf of Ms Sherratt.

She will reappear in Lismore Local Court on May 29 to put forward the application.

It is anticipated all three defendants will return to court via AVL on June 10 for charge certification.