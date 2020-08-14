Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The teenage boy has been rushed to Tweed Hospital after the emergency on a beach.
The teenage boy has been rushed to Tweed Hospital after the emergency on a beach.
News

Teen in serious condition after nearly drowning

by Luke Mortimer
14th Aug 2020 3:02 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A TEENAGE boy has narrowly avoided drowning after he ran into trouble while swimming at a Gold Coast beach this afternoon.

Queensland Ambulance paramedics were called to the near-drowning incident off Pacific Pde and Lang St at Bilinga about 1.30pm, a spokesman said.

Paramedics treated the school-aged male at the scene before he was rushed to Tweed Hospital.

The boy was in a serious but stable condition.

Visitors are expected to flock to Gold Coast beaches this long weekend.

Surf Life Saving Queensland has urged swimmers to find a patrolled beach, to check conditions and to always swim between the red and yellow flags.

Originally published as Teen in serious condition after nearly drowning

drowning

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NSW confirms nine new COVID-19 cases

        NSW confirms nine new COVID-19 cases

        Health New South Wales has recorded nine new COVID-19 cases, with the Tangara school cluster jumping to 21 infections.

        Survey reveals how galleries are coping with restrictions

        Premium Content Survey reveals how galleries are coping with restrictions

        News VISITOR numbers are down and opening hours are reduced, but local galleries are...

        When the bloody hell is Bangalow Rd going to be finished?

        Premium Content When the bloody hell is Bangalow Rd going to be finished?

        News After many months of work on the $11m project, which includes a new overtaking...