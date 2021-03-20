Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
An 18-year-old woman will appear in court on Saturday charged with stabbing a 19-year-old man in the back after an argument.
An 18-year-old woman will appear in court on Saturday charged with stabbing a 19-year-old man in the back after an argument.
Crime

Woman stabbed man in back, police say

Ellen Ransley
by and Ellen Ransley
20th Mar 2021 9:41 AM

A woman, 18, has been charged after allegedly stabbing a 19-year-old man in the back in North Parramatta on Friday night.

Emergency services were called to Sutherland Road at 6.30pm, where they found the man with stab wounds to the back.

He was treated by paramedics and taken to hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

Police were told the pair had been involved in an argument in a car before the alleged stabbing.

The 18-year-old woman was charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm (DV), and doing an act intending to pervert the course of justice.

She was refused bail and will appear before the Parramatta Local Court on Saturday.

Originally published as Teen girl stabbed man in back: Cops

assault crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        What’s happening to the rail corridor in Byron Bay?

        Premium Content What’s happening to the rail corridor in Byron Bay?

        News The project is ‘a critical piece of the puzzle in upgrading the entire rail precinct to improve circulation to, from and through the town centre,’ Cr Richardson said.

        Could this new restaurant be Byron’s real MVP?

        Premium Content Could this new restaurant be Byron’s real MVP?

        News City folk have been flocking to the regions, now their food is, too

        NORPA 2021: 9 shows you shouldn’t miss this year

        Premium Content NORPA 2021: 9 shows you shouldn’t miss this year

        News Aboriginal arts executive Rhoda Roberts has been confirmed as one of the new...