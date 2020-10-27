Teen flown to hospital after serious crash

A teen has been flown to Gold Coast University Hospital after a crash on the Far North Coast.

UPDATE 9.30am: A MAN is in a critical condition after a crash on the Pacific Highway this morning.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said they were called to the scene in a northbound lane just after 1.25am today.

He said the crash is believed to have involved a truck and a car.

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was also tasked to the scene and a 19-year-old man was flown to Gold Coast University Hospital in a critical condition,

"Another patient was taken to The Tweed Hospital," the spokesman said.

The condition and injuries of the second patient is not yet known, but both injured people are believed to have been travelling in the car.

Police have been approached for comment.

