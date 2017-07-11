Teen dealer ‘sucked into the world of drugs’: Solicitor

UPDATE 1.40pm: CONVICTED drug dealer Flynn Brown's solicitor has said the teenager was "incredibly fortunate" to have escaped jail.

John Weller said Brown had come a long way since being "sucked into the world of drugs".

Brown had previously pleaded guilty to selling more than $1000 of cocaine and ecstasy to undercover police officers last year.

Speaking to media outside court today, Mr Weller said he was confident Brown would fully comply with the strict conditions placed on him by the Lismore District Court.

Flynn Brown's solicitor, John Weller speaking to media outside the Lismore District Court about Brown's sentence.

"I've stressed to him what an Intensive Corrections Order means, if he lapses in any way he'll be facing jail," Mr Weller said.

Mr Weller said Brown "didn't like what he saw" during his short stint in jail prior to receiving bail and called him "an exemplary example" of an offender who would "pull their weight" to avoid imprisonment.

He said: "The court in this case has shown individual sentencing is alive and well if the right factors are put in place".

In the lead up to his sentencing, Mr Weller said Brown had undertaken work with his father, completed voluntary work in a soup kitchen as well as weekly counselling and urine tests.

He said Brown's decision to stop offending two months before his arrest last year was "a good start".

UPDATE 12.03pm: A THANKFUL Flynn Tully Brown has told media outside Lismore District Court of his relief after being given a "second chance" by avoiding a possible two years behind bars.

He also gave some advice to youngsters about the dangers of drugs.

TUESDAY 11.28am: BYRON Bay's teen 'drug king' Flynn Tully Brown has avoided a jail sentence in the Lismore District Court this morning.

Sitting upright and motionless in the witness box, Brown, 19, was told by Judge Laura Wells the strict set of conditions set on him for two years under the Intensive Corrections Order were similar to jail.

Starting today, the court ordered Brown must abide by 16 conditions that include 32 hours of community service per month, on-going counselling and strict supervision.

Corrections also have the power to enforce electronic surveillance such as an ankle bracelet, a curfew and random drug tests.

Flynn Tully Brown outside Lismore District Court this morning following his sentencing.

Ms Wells said Brown had been given a "considerable benefit of decency for what is regarded by the community as serious offences".

She said Brown could "repay his debt" to the community by continuing to receive counselling, working and staying off drugs.

A grateful Brown thanked Ms Wells before his matter closed.