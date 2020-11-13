Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A 16-year-old boy has died after crashing an allegedly stolen car in South Australia, despite his younger passenger’s desperate plight to find help.
A 16-year-old boy has died after crashing an allegedly stolen car in South Australia, despite his younger passenger’s desperate plight to find help.
Crime

Teen dies crashing stolen car, cops say

by Emily Cosenza
13th Nov 2020 10:46 AM

A 16-year-old boy was found dead after crashing a stolen car in South Australia's Yorke Peninsula on Friday morning.

The teenager was allegedly driving a red Holden sedan along Drain Road near the corner of Ellis Road in Kadina when it left the road and rolled into a paddock.

Following the crash, the passenger, aged 15, walked for more than kilometre to seek help.

Emergency services were alerted to the incident about 1.30am on Friday after the male passenger knocked on a door for assistance, then directed crews to the scene.

The teen driver died at the scene and his passenger was taken to the Wallaroo Hospital for treatment.

Major Crash investigators arrived about 5.15am and checks revealed the Holden had been stolen from a Kadina address earlier that night.

The teen's death takes the state's road toll to 77 this year, compared to 96 at the same time last year.

Originally published as Teen dies crashing stolen car: cops

car theft crime police road toll

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        JOB VACANCY: Senior council staffer resigns after a year

        Premium Content JOB VACANCY: Senior council staffer resigns after a year

        News IT'S been a tumultuous time for Lismore council with issues over rates, COVID-19, fires, staff and councillors quitting

        Plans to close CBD street to create vibrant urban hub

        Premium Content Plans to close CBD street to create vibrant urban hub

        News A NEW plan has been released to “help breathe new life into the heart of the...

        MATT PRESTON’S PLEA: Help me save local foodies

        MATT PRESTON’S PLEA: Help me save local foodies

        Food & Entertainment Sing the praises of your local foodies and win prizes

        Court hears teen assault hearing may run out of time

        Premium Content Court hears teen assault hearing may run out of time

        Crime A NORTHERN Rivers police officer has been defending a charge of common assault...