Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A teenager is fighting for his life after the ute he was driving rolled near Toowoomba.
A teenager is fighting for his life after the ute he was driving rolled near Toowoomba.
Breaking

Teen critically injured in ute rollover

by Shiloh Payne
21st Aug 2020 8:51 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A young man is fighting for his life after the car he was driving rolled several times in the Lockyer Valley on Friday afternoon.

Police are investigating the incident, which occurred on Grantham Scrub Rd in Veradilla around 4.15pm.

Intiial reports show that a white Toyota ute left the road and rolled a number of times, critically injuring a 19-year-old Helidon man.

He was taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a critical condition, while a woman in the car suffered minor injuries.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

Originally published as Teen critically injured in ute rollover

road crash

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Swell news as Tweed gets surfing grand slam event

        Premium Content Swell news as Tweed gets surfing grand slam event

        News Tweed Coast Pro will be held over two days next month at Cabarita Beach or Fingal Head

        Race against border closure leaves Lismore woman stranded

        Premium Content Race against border closure leaves Lismore woman stranded

        News Wife, mum and businesswoman's anxious wait for surgery in QLD

        COVID clinics busier than ever after changes to school rules

        Premium Content COVID clinics busier than ever after changes to school rules

        News THE local health boss admitted it was “an inconvenience” for parents and carers...

        Police answer rumours linking fire and deceased woman

        Premium Content Police answer rumours linking fire and deceased woman

        News Rumours are running rife about house fire yesterday