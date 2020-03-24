Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A teenager has been charged after a woman was dragged into an alley and sexually assaulted in Innisfail on Saturday morning.
A teenager has been charged after a woman was dragged into an alley and sexually assaulted in Innisfail on Saturday morning.
Crime

Teen charged over vicious street sex attack

by Patrick Billings
24th Mar 2020 2:26 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TEENAGER has been charged after allegedly dragging a woman into an alley and sexually assaulting her in the state's far north.

Police allege the man approached a 23-year-old woman around 1am on Saturday as she walked along Edith Street, Innisfail, before dragging her into an alley and assaulting her.

A 19-year-old Mareeba man was charged with one count each of sexual assault, assault with intent to commit rape, and stealing on Monday.

The man was located by police on Monday afternoon as is due to appear at Innisfail Magistrates Court today.

Originally published as Teen charged over vicious street sex attack

More Stories

crime queensland crime sex crime sexual assault

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CORONAVIRUS: 10 new cases confirmed on North Coast

        CORONAVIRUS: 10 new cases confirmed on North Coast

        Breaking The confirmed cases to date are spread across the length of the Local Health District

        Non-urgent elective surgery to be postponed

        premium_icon Non-urgent elective surgery to be postponed

        News Move aims to free up clinicians, nurses to respond to COVID-19 cases

        ‘HELP US’: Lismore couple stuck in South Africa

        premium_icon ‘HELP US’: Lismore couple stuck in South Africa

        News ALONG with 50 other Australians, the couple left the cruise ship and are now trying...

        Woman, 20, trapped after crash near Byron Bay

        premium_icon Woman, 20, trapped after crash near Byron Bay

        News Emergency services were called to the scene this afternoon