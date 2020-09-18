Menu
A teenage boy will face court after he allegedly assaulted a girl and a police officer.
News

Teen charged over assaults, unprovoked attack on couple

Rebecca Lollback
18th Sep 2020 10:00 AM
A TEENAGER has been charged after allegedly assaulting three people and a police officer at a park in Byron Bay yesterday.

About 12.30pm, officers attached to Tweed/Byron Police District were called to a park on Bay Street, following reports a young girl was being assaulted by a teenage boy.

Shortly after, it’s alleged the teenage boy tackled a 64-year-old man and kicked a 61-year-old woman who were running through the park in an unprovoked attack.

The couple fell to the ground and sustained bruising.

Police arrived to find the teen allegedly choking and punching a 14-year-old girl who was known to him.

When officers intervened and attempted to restrain him, a senior constable was allegedly punched in the head.

The youth was arrested and taken to Byron Bay Police Station, where he was charged with offences including common assault, choking, resisting a police officer, carrying a cutting weapon and assaulting an officer.

He was refused bail to appear at a children’s court today.

Lismore Northern Star

