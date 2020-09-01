Teen boys ‘tortured, raped, buried alive’

WARNING: Graphic content

Two teenage boys are alleged to have been tortured, raped, and buried alive in Sweden.

The incident occurred at around 11pm on Saturday in Solna, an area just outside of capital Stockholm.

Police said that the pair were abducted and taken to a nearby cemetery after declining an offer to buy drugs.

They were then subjected to a prolonged assault, which included being stabbed in the legs.

Police said they were also raped.

Following the assault, the boys were forced to remove all their clothes and get into a pit in the ground before being partially buried.

The exact age of the boys is not known, but both are underage, Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet reported.

The legal age of consent in Sweden is 15.

Police at the scene. Picture: Aftonbladet TV

A motive for the attack is also not clear, but police believe the two were randomly selected.

The boys were found by a passer-by at 8.39am on Sunday, almost 10 hours after the assault began.

Police arrived at the scene and arrested the first of two alleged perpetrators, an 18-year-old man, just seven minutes later, at 8.46am.

The second suspect, a 21-year-old man, was arrested 16 minutes later.

The pair were reportedly identified by the passer-by as they tried to escape the cemetery along a narrow path.

The two have been charged with kidnapping, aggravated assault, rape, and aggravated robbery, though both deny the charges.

A court ruled this week that the men should remain in custody.

Among the evidence against them is reportedly that one of the men was found wearing some of the possessions of one of the victims.

Both men were previously known to Swedish authorities.

Last month, the 21-year-old was found guilty of arson after causing hundreds of thousands of pounds worth of damage at a property using a Molotov cocktail.

At least one of the men has also been investigating in relation to robberies as well as threats targeted at younger students.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission

Originally published as Teen boys 'tortured, raped, buried alive'