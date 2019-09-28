Menu
Login
Police in Kings Park. Picture: Sarah Matray
Police in Kings Park. Picture: Sarah Matray
News

Teen boy dies after Melbourne stabbing

28th Sep 2019 7:00 PM

A teenage boy has died in Melbourne after being stabbed along with another young man.

Victoria Police said officers were investigating in the north-west suburb of Kings Park on Saturday.

 

 

A sheet and box of tissues on the footpath with blood surrounding it in Kings Park. Picture: Sarah Matray
A sheet and box of tissues on the footpath with blood surrounding it in Kings Park. Picture: Sarah Matray

The two young men aged in their late teens were found injured on Main Rd West just after 2.30pm.

They were taken to hospital with life threatening injuries.

Police have confirmed that one of the boys, aged 17, died in hospital. Another 18-year-old was also taken to hospital in critical condition and continues to fight for his life.

"The exact circumstances surrounding the incident are unclear at this stage but at this time it is being treated as suspicious," a police statement said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

The exact circumstances have not been determined. Picture: Sarah Matray
The exact circumstances have not been determined. Picture: Sarah Matray
death melbourne stabbing

Top Stories

    Device which put Mullumbimby in lockdown a confirmed bomb

    Device which put Mullumbimby in lockdown a confirmed bomb

    Breaking A BOMB expert was flown in to assess the explosive device.

    Rams lose tense penalty shoot out to the Celtics

    Rams lose tense penalty shoot out to the Celtics

    News MATCH down to the wire, but the Rams will live to fight another day.

    Shaping the future of Northern Rivers community

    Shaping the future of Northern Rivers community

    News INSPIRATION from forward thinkers and a dose of Cheeky Caberet

    Two emergency level bushfires, a dozen others out of control

    Two emergency level bushfires, a dozen others out of control

    News Numerous crews are fighting blazes across Northern NSW